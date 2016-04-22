U.S. oil baron Harold Hamm endorses Trump for president

| HOUSTON, April 22
HOUSTON, April 22 Harold Hamm, chief executive
of shale oil producer Continental Resources Inc and Mitt
Romney's 2012 energy adviser, endorsed U.S. presidential
candidate Donald Trump on Friday, saying he has the "fortitude
to make tough decisions."
Hamm, who had previously donated to U.S. Senator Marco
Rubio's presidential campaign, called the real estate mogul a
"business leader's candidate" who has the will to right what he
called a series of mistakes from politicians in Washington,
including "burdensome government regulations."
"The next president of the United States must have the
courage, determination and intelligence to disrupt politics as
usual," Hamm wrote in a public letter.
A representative from the campaign of the Republican
presidential front-runner was not immediately available to
comment. A list of Trump endorsers on the campaign website did
not list Hamm as of Friday.
Known for his outspoken views on U.S. energy policy and
other matters, Hamm once referred to OPEC leader Saudi Arabia as
a "toothless tiger" in the face of growing U.S. oil output.
OPEC and Saudia Arabia eventually proved Hamm wrong by using
its influence to keep prices low for more than 18 months and
counting, exerting sharp pain on U.S. oil producers. Hamm's
Continental is expected to post a quarterly loss next month.
Hamm's endorsement followed President Barack Obama's meeting
with Saudi Arabia's King Salman in Riyadh this week.
The endorsement shows that Hamm is parting ways with Romney,
the 2012 Republican candidate for the White House, who has
vigorously opposed Trump's candidacy.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and Tom
Brown)