UPDATE 1-U.S. oil baron Harold Hamm endorses Trump for president

By Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON, April 22 Harold Hamm, chief executive
of shale oil producer Continental Resources Inc and Mitt
Romney's 2012 energy adviser, endorsed U.S. presidential
candidate Donald Trump on Friday, saying he has the "fortitude
to make tough decisions."
Hamm, who had previously donated to U.S. Senator Marco
Rubio's presidential campaign, called the real estate mogul a
"business leader's candidate" who has the will to right what he
called a series of mistakes from politicians in Washington,
including "burdensome government regulations."
"The next president of the United States must have the
courage, determination and intelligence to disrupt politics as
usual," Hamm wrote in a public letter.
"Such an honor to get the endorsement of Harold Hamm, one of
the great men in the history of the oil and energy business,"
Trump said in a statement to Reuters.
Known for his outspoken views on U.S. energy policy and
other matters, Hamm once referred to OPEC leader Saudi Arabia as
a "toothless tiger" in the face of growing U.S. oil output.
OPEC and Saudia Arabia eventually proved Hamm wrong by using
its influence to keep prices low for more than 18 months and
counting, exerting sharp pain on U.S. oil producers. Hamm's
Continental is expected to post a quarterly loss next month.
Hamm's endorsement followed President Barack Obama's meeting
with Saudi Arabia's King Salman in Riyadh this week.
By endorsing Trump, Hamm has parted ways with former
Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican
candidate for the White House, who has vigorously opposed
Trump's candidacy.
