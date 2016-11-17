UPDATE 1-No U.S. car market disruption in short term under Trump - Daimler CEO

* Zetsche warns of restrictions to U.S.-Mexican trade
* Daimler to open Mexican plant with Renault-Nissan in 2017
(Adds more CEO comments, detail on Mexico and background)
BERLIN Nov 17 Daimler Chief
Executive Dieter Zetsche said he did not expect any disruption
to the U.S. auto market in the short term when Donald Trump
takes office but he warned that limiting trade with Mexico would
hurt both countries.
"We have hope there will be a gulf as wide as possible
between campaign and presidency but that is something no one can
safely predict," Zetsche told a car conference on Thursday.
"We assume that there will at least be no disruptions over
the short term," the German CEO said.
He said that was why his expectations regarding the U.S. car
market for next year would not have been much different if Trump
had lost the Nov. 8 election, Zetsche said, without being more
specific.
He warned, however, of the risks to the economy from
possible restrictions to U.S.-Mexican trade. During his
campaign, Trump repeatedly bashed the North American Free Trade
Agreement (NAFTA) and said that if elected he would not allow
Ford to open a new plant in Mexico.
Daimler is due to open an assembly plant in Mexico next year
in a joint venture with Renault-Nissan .
"Both economies are so extremely closely intertwined that
one could only actually ruin both if one were to draw a dividing
line there," Zetsche said.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by David Clarke)