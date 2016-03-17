UPDATE 4-After Trump pulls out, Fox News cancels Republican debate

(Adds Cruz quote)
By Megan Cassella
WASHINGTON, March 16 The U.S. Republican
presidential debate scheduled for next week in Utah has been
canceled, host Fox News said on Wednesday, after party
front-runner Donald Trump told the network he would not
participate.
Trump, who has clashed with Fox News throughout his
campaign, told the network in an interview on Wednesday he would
not appear at the event, scheduled for Monday, because he
thought the Republicans had "had enough debates."
Ohio Governor John Kasich said afterward he would also skip
the debate unless Trump changed his mind and decided to come.
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, the third remaining
Republican candidate seeking the party's nomination for the Nov.
8 presidential election, criticized Trump on Twitter, calling
him #DuckingDonald and urging his supporters to tell Trump to
attend.
"He's scared to debate," Cruz said in an interview on Fox
News. "He's afraid of being challenged."
Fox News, part of the Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
broadcast media and entertainment company controlled by Rupert
Murdoch, earlier this week announced the debate, to be held in
Salt Lake City, its latest in the primary season. Utah holds its
presidential primary next Tuesday.
"Ted Cruz has expressed a willingness to debate Trump or
Kasich - or both. But obviously, there needs to be more than one
participant," Fox News Channel's executive vice president of
news, Michael Clemente, said in a statement. "So the Salt Lake
City debate is canceled."
After the cancellation, Trump posted on Twitter that he
would make a "big speech" the night of the debate, "but I wish
everyone well."
The brash New York billionaire skipped a Fox News debate in
Iowa in January after complaining he had been mistreated by the
network. He has long clashed with anchor Megyn Kelly and revived
criticism of her on Tuesday, saying on Twitter she was "crazy"
and "unwatchable."
The Iowa debate went on as scheduled, despite Trump's
decision to host a rally at the same time. But back in January,
the Republican field was much larger, with Trump among eight
contenders who qualified to participate in the Iowa debate, and
four others qualifying for an earlier "undercard" debate.
Wednesday marked the first time either party has canceled a
debate.
RECORD RATINGS
Trump's participation in the debates has helped networks
draw record audiences. Two previous debates this election cycle
hosted by Fox News attracted the two largest U.S. audiences for
non-sports cable TV programs in history.
Some 24 million Americans tuned in for the first Republican
presidential debate last August, while another in Detroit
earlier this month attracted 16.9 million viewers.
In February, CBS Chief Executive Les Moonves spoke
candidly about the advertising money the Republican front-runner
was bringing to the network.
"The money's rolling in and this is fun," Moonves said at a
telecommunications conference in San Francisco, according to the
Hollywood Reporter.
"I've never seen anything like this, and this is going to be
a very good year for us," Moonves said. "Sorry. It's a terrible
thing to say. But bring it on, Donald. Keep going."
