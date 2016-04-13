JPMorgan passes up chance to counter Sanders' criticism

| NEW YORK, April 13
NEW YORK, April 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co
has been lambasted by Democratic presidential candidate Bernie
Sanders, but Chief Executive Jamie Dimon opted not to fire back
on Wednesday while reviewing quarterly results and taking
questions about his latest failure with regulators.
"No comment," Dimon quickly responded on a conference call
with reporters when asked about Sanders' recent statement that
JPMorgan was among companies destroying the moral fabric of the
nation.
Nor was Dimon willing to respond to a follow-up question
about the tone of the U.S. presidential campaign. To drive home
the refusal, his top communications adviser, Joseph Evangelisti,
stepped in and said, "We're not going to comment on political
statements."
Dimon also turned away from the chance to make his case
again that JPMorgan's size is an advantage. In the past he has
argued that JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, is good
for customers, shareholders and the country because of the
stability and efficiency that come with its scale and diverse
mix of business.
JPMorgan's earnings came on the same day that federal
regulators gave the bank and four other big banks a failing
grade for their plans to show that they can be quickly and
safely dismantled in bankruptcy.
Dimon said JPMorgan will correct its plan.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara
LaCapra and Jonathan Oatis)