Facebook to roll out new tools to tackle fake news

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Facebook Inc said on Thursday it will roll out a number of new tools to prevent the spread of false news stories on the social media network.
The company will make it easier for users to flag fake articles on their News Feed, and will also work with organizations such as fact-checking website Snopes, ABC News and the Associated Press in an effort to check the authenticity of stories. (bit.ly/2gFFvVw)
Facebook had faced severe criticism for failing to stem a flood of phony news articles in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.