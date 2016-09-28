Fed's Yellen says not aware of any contact between official and Hillary Clinton

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday she was unaware of any contact between a Fed policymaker and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, as the central bank came under renewed accusations of letting politics affect interest rate policy.
Asked at a hearing in a House of Representatives committee if she knew of contact between Fed Governor Lael Brainard and Clinton, Yellen said: "No." (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.