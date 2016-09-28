版本:
Fed's Yellen says not aware of any contact between official and Hillary Clinton

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday she was unaware of any contact between a Fed policymaker and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, as the central bank came under renewed accusations of letting politics affect interest rate policy.

Asked at a hearing in a House of Representatives committee if she knew of contact between Fed Governor Lael Brainard and Clinton, Yellen said: "No." (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

