版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 4日 星期一 19:20 BJT

Republican former CEO Fiorina enters White House race

WASHINGTON May 4 Former Hewlett-Packard Co Chief Executive Carly Fiorina announced on Monday she is running for president, becoming the only woman in the pack of Republican candidates for the White House in 2016.

Fiorina announced her bid on ABC News' "Good Morning America" show. (Reporting by Alistair Bell and Bill Trott)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐