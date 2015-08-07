U.S. Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina wins the Web

Aug 6 The first of two early Republican
presidential candidates' debates had yet to end on Thursday when
the U.S. social media world began declaring former business
executive Carly Fiorina the winner.
During the debate, the name of the former Hewlett-Packard Co
chief executive dominated Google searches of the participants in
the Fox News forum, and she shot far ahead of the others in
rankings of references on Twitter, according to analyses by
Google and Topsy.com.
Fiorina's low national polling results leading up to the
debate meant she missed the cut to take part in the prime-time
Republican forum of the 10 top candidates in Cleveland. Real
estate mogul Donald Trump, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and
others were invited to that prime-time event later on Thursday.
But fans and observers said she trounced opponents,
including Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal and former Texas
Governor Rick Perry, in what turned out to be a low-energy
exchange among the bottom seven. And many viewers said she
belonged on the main stage.
"They should invite carly fiorina back for the 9 oclock
debate," former Republican presidential hopeful, the former
Speaker of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich wrote on
Twitter.
"Just finished watching 'Survivor: Cleveland.' Carly Fiorina
outperformed. She takes home the immunity necklace," wrote Eric
Fehrnstrom, a former aide to 2012 Republican presidential
nominee Mitt Romney, referring to a talisman from the reality TV
show that protects a player's place in the game.
LESS THAN 1 PERCENT
Fiorina, who garnered less than 1 percent of support in a
recent Reuters/Ipsos poll of the Republican field, squared off
with other low-polling candidates in what the media and
politicians jokingly called the "B-list" or the "kids' table"
debate.
Fox News decided to restrict participation for its
prime-time forum to avoid a crowded 17-candidate stage.
Both The Wall Street Journal and Fox News asked viewers to
share online whom they considered the winners of the first
debate. Fiorina far surpassed others.
She scored points with digs against fellow Republican
candidate Donald Trump and leading Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton.
Fans praised her polished presentation. "I'm not a member of
the political class," she said. "I can win this job. I can do
this job."
Even Perry threw a spotlight on her, saying he would rather
have Fiorina negotiate foreign policy as secretary of state than
John Kerry, the Democratic incumbent.
One backer of another rival, U.S. Senator Rand Paul, had
another job in mind. The Instagram user louisianaforrandpaul
posted a photo of Fiorina and wrote, "Not going to lie, Fiorina
just wrecked everyone on the early debates. VP?" -- a reference
to vice president.
For a graphic on the candidates' policy positions, click on
reut.rs/1gNN90T
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Howard Goller)