UPDATE 1-Ford vows to work with Trump after criticism of Mexico investments

(Adds Bill Ford comments, background, stock price)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Nov 9 No. 2 U.S. automaker Ford
Motor Co, which has endured scathing criticism from Donald
Trump over its Mexican investments, on Wednesday congratulated
him on his election victory and vowed to work with the
president-elect.
"We agree with Mr. Trump that it is really important to
unite the country, and we look forward to working together to
support economic growth and jobs," Ford spokeswoman Christin
Baker said.
Trump repeatedly said during the campaign that if elected he
would not allow Ford to open a new plant in Mexico and would
slap hefty tariffs taxes on Ford vehicles.
Ford shares dropped 2.6 percent to $11.18 on Wednesday.
Ford said in April 2015 it planned to invest $2.5 billion to
build two new plants in Mexico, adding 3,800 jobs.
At his campaign kickoff speech in June 2015, Trump said he
would call Ford Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields to explain
the "bad news."
"Let me give you the bad news: Every car, every truck and
every part manufactured in this plant that comes across the
border, we're going to charge you a 35 percent tax," Trump said
then.
Earlier this year, Ford said it will invest $1.6 billion in
Mexico for small-car production to start in 2018. In September,
Ford confirmed that all of the company's small-car production
will leave U.S. plants and head to lower-cost Mexico.
In his final speech of the campaign early on Election Day in
western Michigan, Trump returned to the theme. "After we win,
I'm going to be coming back to Michigan a lot. I'm going to be
coming back every time we open a new factory or a new automobile
plant ... We're not going to lose your jobs anymore," Trump
said. "We are going to bring back the automobile industry to
Michigan, bigger and better and stronger than ever before."
Last month, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. said he
had met with Trump to talk about his extensive criticism of the
automaker's investments in Mexico. Ford noted the automaker has
hired 26,000 and invested $12 billion in the United States since
2011.
Bill Ford was in India on Wednesday after the company
announced it will invest 13 billion rupees ($195 million) over
the next five years in a technology and business center in
Chennai. Ford said it will hire 3,000 people to staff the
facility, which will be operational by early 2019.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Jeffrey Benkoe)