Greece's Golden Dawn says Trump win a victory for ethnically 'clean' states

ATHENS Nov 9 Greece's far-right Golden Dawn
party hailed Donald Trump's election as president of the United
States, calling it a victory against "illegal immigration" and
in favour of ethnically "clean" nations.
Golden Dawn, Greece's third-largest party, took its first
seats in parliament in 2012 on a backlash against austerity
policies in Greece, which has received three international
bailouts since 2010.
"This was a victory for the forces which oppose
globalisation, are fighting illegal migration and are in favour
of clean ethnic states, in favour of self-sufficiency in the
national economy," a spokesman of the party said in a post on
YouTube.
"A great global change is starting, which will continue with
nationalists prevailing in Austria, Marie LePen in France and
Golden Dawn in Greece."
