UPDATE 2-U.S. voters deliver mixed results on gun control measures

By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Nov 8 Voters rendered a split decision
on gun control measures in the election, approving universal
background checks for private firearms sales in Nevada while
narrowly rejecting them in Maine.
Gun safety advocates had poured millions of dollars into
backing the initiatives in an effort to combat the political
might of the gun lobby's National Rifle Association.
The measure was defeated in Maine by 51.0 percent of votes
to 48.9 percent, or about 12,700 ballots, the Bangor Daily News
reported. Nevada voters approved a similar proposal by 50.5
percent to 49.6 percent, state election officials said.
Both ballot initiatives were backed by Everytown for Gun
Safety, the gun control group founded by billionaire former
Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and polls had suggested the measures
would pass.
The votes were seen as a crucial test of the gun safety
campaign's decision to adopt a state-by-state strategy after
efforts to pass legislation failed in Congress.
Gun control supporters won victories in two other states.
Washington state voters easily approved a measure giving judges
the power to keep dangerous individuals, such as accused
domestic abusers, from possessing guns. In California, residents
backed a referendum that bans large-capacity ammunition
magazines and requires some people to undergo background checks
in order to buy ammunition.
The U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment protects the right
to bear arms, and gun rights advocates fiercely contest any
attempt to restrict it.
Opponents had said the background check laws were not clear
and would do nothing to stop criminals.
"We know today that the place where criminals are getting
guns, the black market, they aren't subjecting themselves to
background checks," said Ryan Hamilton, a spokesman for the
National Rifle Association-backed opposition in Nevada, before
Election Day. "It doesn't target criminal behavior, it targets
law-abiding behavior."
Proponents, however, said background checks would save
lives.
Jennifer Crowe, a spokeswoman for the pro-initiative
campaign in Nevada, previously told Reuters nearly one in 11
people in that state who purchased guns online would have failed
a background check.
Everytown for Gun Safety, the gun control group founded by
billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, spent
tens of millions of dollars in Washington state, Nevada and
Maine, while the National Rifle Association focused much of its
spending on supporting Republican presidential nominee Donald
Trump.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chizu
Nomiyama)