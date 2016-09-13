UPDATE 1-LinkedIn's Hoffman: Trump presidency would be 'terrifying' for policy

(Adds quote, background on donation pledge)

By Deborah M. Todd

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 13 LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman said on Tuesday that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump would have a "terrifying" effect on domestic and foreign policy if elected.

The comments came one day after Hoffman published an article on Medium.com pledging support to a CrowdPac crowdfunding campaign that promises to donate to veterans causes if Trump releases his tax returns.

Hoffman said in his article that he will match five times the crowdfunded amount to donate up to $5 million. The campaign has raised more than $90,000.

Hoffman told a crowd at TechCrunch Disrupt 2016 in San Francisco that he was "in denial" about the possibility of a Trump presidency but encouraged by efforts to hold the candidate accountable.

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump is facing criticism for not releasing tax returns, a political practice that is not required by law but has been done by every White House nominee since 1973. His campaign last week released 10 years of returns for vice presidential nominee Mike Pence and repeated a pledge that Trump would release his own returns once the government completes an audit.

"When I saw the campaign  I said that's exactly the right way to make this message, a message in support of folks who have given great service to our country. If Donald Trump is as concerned with making America great as he says he is he should care about veterans," Hoffman said.

(Reporting by Deborah M. Todd; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)