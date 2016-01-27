UPDATE 3-Trump pulls out of Republican debate in Iowa

(Adds additional Fox News statement)
By Steve Holland and Ginger Gibson
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa/IOWA CITY, Iowa Jan 26 U.S.
Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump withdrew on Tuesday
from a debate with party rivals this week out of anger at host
Fox News, leaving the last encounter before Iowa's
pivotal nominating contest without the front-runner.
Trump's campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, told reporters
after a combative news conference held by the candidate that
Trump would definitely not be participating in the debate
scheduled for Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa, and co-hosted by
Google.
During the news conference before he addressed a large crowd
in Marshalltown, Iowa, Trump expressed irritation that Fox News
planned to leave in place as a moderator the anchor Megyn Kelly,
whose questioning of Trump at a debate last August angered him.
He also expressed displeasure at a Fox News statement on
Monday night saying Trump would have to learn sooner or later
that "he doesn't get to pick the journalists" and that "we're
very surprised he's willing to show that much fear about being
questioned by Megyn Kelly."
"I was all set to do the debate, I came here to do the
debate. When they sent out the wise-guy press release done by
some PR person along with (Fox News Chairman) Roger Ailes, I
said: 'Bye bye, OK'"
"Let's see how much money Fox makes without me in the
debate," the billionaire businessman added.
Trump has been engaged in a public spat with Fox News since
the network hosted the first debate and Kelly asked Trump about
his treatment of woman, prompting a stream of insults from the
candidate.
The debate is scheduled for just days before Iowa's caucuses
on Monday, the first nominating contest for the Nov. 8
presidential election.
Trump's campaign announced that instead of participating in
the debate, he would hold a fundraiser for "Veterans and Wounded
Warriors."
Fox News responded by releasing a statement charging Trump's
campaign manager with threatening Kelly, saying during a call
Lewandowski had referred to her "rough couple of days" after the
previous debate she moderated and added that he would "hate to
have her go through that again."
"We can't give in to terrorizations toward any of our
employees," Fox said in a statement.
The network added that Trump remains welcome to participate
in the Thursday night debate.
Trump's Republican rivals quickly criticized him for opting
out of the debate.
"The fact that Donald is now afraid to appear on the debate
stage, that he doesn't want his record questioned, I think that
reflects a lack of respect for the men and women on Iowa," Texas
Senator Ted Cruz, who is in a tight race with Trump for first
place in the state, said on Mark Levin's radio program.
"If Donald is afraid of Megyn Kelly, I would like to invite
him on your show to participate in a one-on-one debate between
me and Donald, mano-a-mano," Cruz said, adding: "If he thinks
Megyn Kelly is so scary, what exactly does he think he'd do with
Vladimir Putin?"
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush criticized Trump on
Twitter, saying: "exactly" in response to a conservative
commentator who cast doubt on whether Trump could run against
Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton if he were afraid of
Kelly.
DEMOCRATS DEBATE ADDITIONAL DEBATE
In the Democratic contest, news channel MSNBC and the New
Hampshire Union Leader newspaper sketched out plans to host a
debate in New Hampshire among Clinton and challengers Bernie
Sanders and Martin O'Malley, a few days before the state's
primary election on Feb. 9.
But the Democratic National Committee raised doubts about
whether it would proceed, saying in a statement it had no plans
to sanction the debate.
It left open the question of whether it would punish any
participants by excluding them from the two remaining sanctioned
debates.
Spokesmen for Clinton, the former secretary of state who
leads most polls, and O'Malley, a former Maryland governor, said
their candidates would be happy to take part, at least in
theory.
The New York Times quoted the campaign manager for Sanders
as saying the Vermont senator would sit out the unsanctioned
debate.
RATINGS BONANZA
Trump's blunt-spoken candidacy has boosted ratings for the
Republican presidential debates. The August debate on Fox News
drew 24 million viewers, a record for a presidential primary
debate and the highest non-sports telecast in cable TV history.
But a boycott could prove risky for Trump as Iowa
Republicans seek to take one more look at who they want as their
presidential candidate. Rivals like Cruz, Florida Senator Marco
Rubio, Bush, and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson could reap the
benefits.
"How many debates do you have to do?" Trump told reporters.
"The Democrats are finished with their debates. ... The
Republicans go on forever and ever and ever with debates. We
have people on the stand who have zero (percentage points in the
poll), who have one, who have nothing. So it's time that
somebody plays grown up."
At his campaign event in Marshalltown, Trump expressed
confidence in his position in the race, saying if he were to win
Iowa, he could "run the table" and roll up subsequent victories
in New Hampshire, South Carolina and beyond.
"Iowa is very important. So you've got to get out, you've
got to get out and caucus," he told his supporters.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Ginger Gibson; Additional
reporting by Eric Walsh in Washington and Jonathan Allen in New
York; Editing by Peter Cooney and Simon Cameron-Moore)