UPDATE 2-Sanders, Clinton join picket lines, fight for union support

(Adds Clinton visiting picket line, new endorsements for
Clinton and Sanders)
By Gina Cherelus and Megan Cassella
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, April 13 Democratic
presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton
joined striking Verizon workers' picket lines on Wednesday after
Sanders was endorsed by New York City transit workers in his
fight for union support that has largely gone to Clinton.
Sanders addressed hundreds of striking workers in Brooklyn
as "brothers and sisters" and thanked them for their courage in
standing up to what he characterized as corporate greed by the
mammoth communications company.
Employees cheered as Sanders, who was born in Brooklyn,
criticized Verizon Communications Inc for wanting to take
away health benefits, outsource jobs and avoid federal income
taxes, calling it "just another major American corporation
trying to destroy the lives of working Americans."
"Today I became a Bernie supporter. Basically just having
his presence and knowing that he acknowledges the working class
matters," said technician Kerryann Reid, 36, who said she has
worked for Verizon for 15 years.
It was a scene tailor-made for the U.S. senator from
Vermont, who has focused on income inequality in his campaign
for the Democratic presidential nomination. Sanders is trying to
catch up with Clinton, the front-runner, in Tuesday's primary in
New York, a state both candidates have called home.
On Wednesday afternoon, several dozen workers picketing a
Verizon store in Manhattan cheered as Clinton arrived to show
her support.
"This has been going on for months," she said of the
deadlocked contract talks, adding that the employees needed all
the support they could get.
Despite Sanders' daily championing of the rights of
working-class Americans, Clinton has racked up the lion's share
of support from organized labor, a crucial base for the
Democratic Party.
Among Democrats and independents who belong to a labor
union, 50 percent support Clinton and 36 percent back Sanders,
according to a Reuters/Ipsos national poll in March.
In comparison, Clinton and Sanders have been about even in
the poll among all Democrats and independents. The poll from
March 1 to March 31 included 780 people who said they were
Democrats or independents and belonged to a labor union. It had
a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.
Nearly 40,000 Verizon employees went on strike on Wednesday
in one of the largest U.S. walkouts in recent years after
contract talks hit an impasse.
'STANDING UP FOR MILLIONS OF AMERICANS'
"You are standing up not just for justice for Verizon
workers, you're standing up for millions of Americans ... and
you're telling corporate America that they cannot have it all,"
Sanders told the striking workers.
Verizon Chief Executive Officer Lowell McAdam accused
Sanders of getting the facts wrong and oversimplifying the
situation, dismissing the candidate's views as "contemptible."
The company has to adapt to competition and technology, but
still provides good jobs and benefits to thousands, he said in a
statement.
Sanders fired back on Twitter at McAdam and General Electric
Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt, who criticized Sanders in
an opinion article last week.
"I don't want the support of McAdam, Immelt and their
friends in the billionaire class," Sanders wrote. "I welcome
their contempt."
While Sanders whipped up the crowd in Brooklyn, Clinton's
campaign issued a statement criticizing Verizon for wanting to
outsource more jobs and urging the company to go back to the
bargaining table.
"To preserve and grow America's middle class, we need to
protect good wages and benefits, including retirement security,"
Clinton said. "And we should be doing all we can to keep
good-paying jobs with real job security in New York."
Earlier in the day, Sanders announced the endorsement of
Transport Workers Union Local 100, representing 42,000 workers
in the New York City area.
Clinton, meanwhile, won the backing of a local unit,
representing more than 27,000 area workers, of the International
Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, one of the unions involved in
the Verizon strike. The other union involved in the strike, the
Communications Workers of America, has endorsed Sanders for
president.
Other influential unions that have backed Clinton include
the AFSCME, a public employees union with 1.6 million members,
and the Service Employees International Union, or SEIU, which
has about 2 million members in a variety of professions.
In what was widely viewed as a win for Sanders, the AFL-CIO,
the country's largest labor union federation, in February
declined to endorse a candidate in the Democratic primary.
Sanders also won his first endorsement from a fellow U.S.
senator, Democrat Jeff Merkley of Oregon, on Wednesday, while
Clinton was endorsed by New York's Daily News, which called her
a "superprepared warrior realist."
(Additional reporting by Brian Snyder, Jonathan Allen and Chris
Kahn in New York; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)