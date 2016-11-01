Frustrated Europe hopes Clinton win can spur elusive Iran deals

* Political risks still clouding West's deal with Iran
BERLIN, Nov 1 After a year of disappointment,
European businesses are hoping a victory for Hillary Clinton in
the U.S. election next week may help break the logjam that has
prevented large-scale Western investments in Iran since the
opening of its economy.
While no one in Europe is predicting a flurry of new deals
should Clinton defeat her Republican rival Donald Trump on Nov.
8, a win for the Democrat would remove some of the political
clouds hanging over last year's nuclear deal between Iran and
world powers.
Business groups say this could help fuel a more aggressive
push into the Iranian market in 2017, especially in the second
half of the year, if a Clinton victory is followed by the
re-election of moderate Iranian President Hassan Rouhani next
May.
"If Clinton and Rouhani win, then we will have a political
window of opportunity that is much bigger than we have now,"
said Matthieu Etourneau, who advises French firms on the Iranian
market for MEDEF International, the French employers group.
"This is what the European banks and companies are waiting
for," he said.
Back in January, when the United States and Europe lifted
sanctions related to Iran's nuclear programme, the excitement in
Europe's business community was palpable.
With a population of 78 million and annual output higher
than that of Thailand, Iran was the biggest economy to rejoin
the global trading and financial system since the 1991 break-up
of the Soviet Union.
European politicians flocked to Tehran with dozens of
corporate executives in tow. Rouhani, a pragmatist elected in
2013 on a platform to reduce Iran's isolation, travelled to
Paris and Rome to promote his country to eager investors.
But within months the euphoria had vanished, replaced by
frustration on both sides.
BIGGEST OBSTACLE
The biggest obstacle for European firms seeking to do
business in Iran has been the reluctance of the continent's
largest banks to finance deals out of fear they could run afoul
of U.S. sanctions and incur massive penalties down the line.
The United States has taken steps to reassure the banks.
Last month the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets
Control (OFAC) issued new guidance to allay concerns about doing
U.S. dollar transactions with Iran.
But Secretary of State John Kerry acknowledged at a
think-tank event in London this week that banks remained
skittish. German officials raised their concerns about the
hurdles during a recent visit by U.S. sanctions coordinator
Daniel Fried.
This caution is likely to persist, regardless of who is
sitting in the White House. Beyond the issue of sanctions, the
poor state of Iranian banks after a decade outside the
international financial system, the strong state role in the
economy and a lack of clarity about the legal system are all
deterrents to foreigners.
"Everyone knows now that this will be a long, step-by-step
process to build up our economic ties," said Friedolin Strack,
head of international markets at the Federation of German
Industries (BDI).
Still, a Clinton victory would be a reassuring signal to
Europe. Her close adviser Jake Sullivan was a key figure in the
secret negotiations in Oman that paved the way for the landmark
agreement that curbed Iran's disputed nuclear activity, and she
has defended it during the election campaign.
Trump, by contrast, has called it "one of the worst deals
ever made" and promised to renegotiate it if he is elected.
Bankers say the risk of the deal unravelling under a Trump
presidency has contributed to the reticence in Europe.
Recently however, there have been signs of movement.
Smaller German banks, pressed by their clients to support
them in Iran, are beginning to offer limited financing and
payment services.
"Medium-sized banks that finance the German Mittelstand have
a great deal of interest in Iran business and are preparing the
groundwork intensively," said Siegfried Utzig, acting head of
economic policy and international affairs at the Association of
German Banks (BvB). "We can see the light at the end of the
tunnel but it's still quite far away."
ENORMOUS POTENTIAL
In June, the German government began offering export credit
guarantees via insurance group Euler Hermes for firms wanting to
trade with Iran.
Edna Schoene, head of German government business at Euler
Hermes, said about 30 formal applications had been received
since then with a total value of about 2.5 billion euros. Nine
of them have been approved.
Add to that roughly 70 non-binding letters of interest
(LOIs) that have been issued and the volumes push up into the
double-digit billions of euros, Schoene said.
"The potential in Iran is enormous and the demand for export
credit guarantees is high, both in terms of formal applications
and expressions of interest," Schoene said. "I expect that we
will see the first large-scale, credit-financed deals in 2017."
Some European firms are already benefiting from the opening
of the Iranian economy. Last week French carmaker PSA Group
, once the market leader, announced it had produced
105,000 cars in Iran under the Peugeot licence in the third
quarter, 15 percent of its total sales volume.
Etourneau of MEDEF International is also optimistic that
Iran's order of 118 jets from Europe's Airbus and a
recent joint venture deal between carmaker Renault and
Iranian investment fund IDRO will prove a boon for smaller
European suppliers.
MEDEF International announced last month it was opening an
office in Tehran, its first outside France, to support small and
medium sized French firms seeking to enter the Iranian market.
"We expect that 20-30 billion euros in public contracts to
be attributed by the Iranians before the end of their fiscal
year in March," Etourneau said. "What we are telling companies
is that they need a 5-10 year strategy. The market will open up
progressively."
