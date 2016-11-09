JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon asks for unity in post-election memo

NEW YORK Nov 9 JPMorgan Chase & Co
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon called on employees, business
leaders and government officials to work together on solutions
to the United States' problems on Wednesday, in response to the
surprise presidential election results.
In a memo to employees, Dimon cited a "deep desire for
change" and a frustration with the economy among the electorate,
which voted Republican candidate Donald Trump into office.
"We need to listen to those voices," Dimon wrote, calling on
leaders across public, private and nonprofit sectors to come
together.
JPMorgan will continue its own work on public policy issues
and economic challenges globally, he said.
(Reporting by David Henry; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)