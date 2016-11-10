版本:
Lanxess says U.S. protectionism would be case for local production

FRANKFURT Nov 10 Lanxess said that any moves by future U.S. President Donald Trump to erect trade barriers, though harmful overall, would pose a case for local production in North America for the German maker of synthetic rubber and specialty chemicals.

"That would be more of a reason to have a local production presence in North America, but protectionism would lead to disadvantages for everyone involved," Lanxess Chief Executive Matthias Zachert told journalists in a conference call, when asked about any U.S. protectionist measures.

Lanxess has recently bolstered its U.S. presence by striking a $2.5 billion deal to take over Chemtura, a U.S. maker of additives for lubricants and flame retardants, and buying disinfectant and detergent ingredients assets from Chemours .

($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

