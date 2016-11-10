Lanxess says U.S. protectionism would be case for local production

FRANKFURT Nov 10 Lanxess said that
any moves by future U.S. President Donald Trump to erect trade
barriers, though harmful overall, would pose a case for local
production in North America for the German maker of synthetic
rubber and specialty chemicals.
"That would be more of a reason to have a local production
presence in North America, but protectionism would lead to
disadvantages for everyone involved," Lanxess Chief Executive
Matthias Zachert told journalists in a conference call, when
asked about any U.S. protectionist measures.
Lanxess has recently bolstered its U.S. presence by striking
a $2.5 billion deal to take over Chemtura, a U.S. maker
of additives for lubricants and flame retardants, and buying
disinfectant and detergent ingredients assets from Chemours
.
