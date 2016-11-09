Investors see no let up in market bloodbath if Trump wins presidency

| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Nov 9 Investors should brace for a
further slump in global stock markets, the U.S. dollar and most
commodities if Republican candidate Donald Trump becomes the
next U.S. president, as appeared increasingly likely on
Wednesday.
Markets fear a Trump victory could trigger global economic
and political mayhem, creating massive uncertainty for investors
who had been counting on a win by Democrat Hillary Clinton,
whose policies were seen as more staid but predictable.
"If current market moves hold or go further, there is likely
to be quite a bit of de-leveraging and forced selling tomorrow,"
Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, said as
global markets skidded.
Trump has threatened to rip up major trade agreements and
impose barriers in the United States on imports from countries
such as Mexico and China, which could reduce trade flows and
harm already sluggish global growth.
Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in
Chicago, forecast U.S. stocks could drop as much as 10 percent
over the next 10 sessions if Trump is elected to the most
powerful office in the world.
"Investors don't know what he (Trump) is going to do; the
policies he's laid out have been vague and his demeanor is
capricious.
"Foreign markets, particularly emerging markets, would take
most of the brunt. These are markets that rely more on selling
to us than us selling to them."
Market turmoil could also prevent the U.S. Federal Reserve
from raising interest rates as expected in December.
As the chance of a Trump upset grew, global markets plunged,
with some losses eclipsing the carnage seen after Britain's
shock vote to leave the European Union in late June.
"Whatever the outcome, this is a horribly angry electorate,"
said Daniel Alpert, managing partner at Westwood Capital LLC in
New York.
"The markets will tank and then, those around Trump who have
reasonable minds will script him with some pablum for the
markets and calm them.
"But that is not the issue. The issue is that he cannot
fulfill the goals of those who are in his crazy inner circle
and, at the same time, truly address the interests of those who
have risen up against the Washington consensus."
Trump was leading Democrat Hillary Clinton in the Electoral
College by a tally of 244-209 as of 0440 GMT, with some key
swing states still too close to call. A tally of 270 is needed
to win.
The dollar, the Mexican peso and crude oil all plunged as
Trump gained ground, with U.S. stock futures tumbling
nearly 5 percent, likely wiping trillions of dollars of value
off global financial markets, while traditional safe havens such
as sovereign bonds, the Japanese yen and gold all rallied.
Emerging markets such as Mexico and companies related to
them such as large U.S. stocks with global exposure are likely
to bear the brunt of panic selling, investors forecast.
The MSCI Emerging Markets index plummeted 3.1 percent, its
biggest one-day drop since the June 24 Brexit shock.
The Mexican peso is seen the bellwether for Trump's chances
of a victory as his policies are damaging to Mexico's
export-heavy economy. It plunged more than 13 percent to a
record low as early projections put the maverick candidate with
no political experience ahead.
"We'd probably see a selloff in riskier assets, in
particular emerging markets assets, particularly the Mexican
peso," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth
Foreign Exchange in Washington, D.C.
"We're seeing that play out right now and I suspect if you
see a Trump win we'd be seeing a continuation of something like
that."
(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Kim Coghill)