UPDATE 1-Mexico says does not expect Trump deportation plan to begin soon

By Gabriel Stargardter
MEXICO CITY Nov 9 Deportations of undocumented
Mexican migrants in the United States may start rising when
President-elect Donald Trump takes office but the process will
not begin soon, Mexico's deputy interior minister for migration
said on Wednesday.
Trump surged to victory early on Wednesday morning after
upsetting pollsters' predictions to beat Democratic rival
Hillary Clinton and seize the White House in a campaign that
sent the world into uncertainty.
The impact of his win was particularly acute in Mexico,
where the beleaguered peso currency fell about 10
percent in the aftermath of the vote.
Trump, who will be inaugurated Jan. 20, has vowed to deport
millions of undocumented immigrants, fence off Mexico with a
border wall and threatened to rip up the North American Free
Trade Agreement, putting in danger billions of dollars in
cross-border trade.
"It may well be that deportations of the estimated 6 million
undocumented Mexicans increase but we don't think it will be a
measure that will take place soon or happen quickly," Humberto
Roque Villanueva, the deputy interior minister for migration,
told Reuters in an interview.
"The Mexicans over there are useful to the North American
economy and President Trump, the president-elect, will need to
recognize the economic effects of such a campaign promise," he
said.
Roque Villanueva also said Mexico stands ready to lobby the
U.S. Congress and use all legal means possible to block Trump's
plan for impounding remittances so that Mexico ends up paying
for his proposed wall on the southern U.S. border.
"They wouldn't be retaliatory measures. They would be legal
responses," he said. "We'll be ready for all the craziness."
