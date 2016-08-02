Mexico may offer fix for some U.S. exporters in Trump bind

| MEXICALI, Mexico
MEXICALI, Mexico Aug 2 For Allied Tool & Die
Company, Donald Trump's threats to tear up trade deals and
impose steep tariffs if he becomes the next U.S. president means
considering doubling down on Mexico as a base to manufacture for
foreign markets.
The Phoenix-based aerospace supplier, and a small but rising
number of U.S. companies with plants in Mexican industrial hubs
like the border city of Mexicali, say they may have to increase
their capacity in the country's lower cost base to sell goods
abroad if the Republican nominee wins the White House.
"What would I do if a giant wall of tariffs were erected in
front of me?" said Allied Tool Chief Executive Officer Bill
Jordan. "Rather than having the parts travel through the United
States to somewhere else, I would create a Mexican company to
sell directly to other international companies. We just wouldn't
go through the United States," he said of his non-U.S. clients.
So far, Trump's campaign pledges - such as threatening to
roll out punitive tariffs, ditch the 1994 North American Free
Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and wall off Mexico from the United
States - have flummoxed constituents ranging from traders on
Wall Street to economists and politicians.
While his rival Hillary Clinton has said she may want to
rework elements of trade deals as president, she has not called
for tariffs.
The initial strategic planning by Allied Tool and others
with operations in Mexico is one of the first signs of how
business are preparing for the possibility of a President Trump.
Driven by a desire to simplify supply chains ahead of what
would be an era of uncertainty in cross-border commerce,
expansion in Mexico would also move in lock-step with recent
capital flows across the Pacific drawn by Mexico's rising cost
advantage over China.
"The trend of considering Mexico as a place to build export
platforms to countries other than the United States has
accelerated," said Emilio Cadena, CEO of Grupo Prodensa, a firm
that specializes in helping foreign companies move to Mexico.
Dozens of U.S. firms involved in making cars, electronics,
appliances and other sectors are contemplating such a move, many
exporting to elsewhere in the Americas, Cadena added, though he
declined to name them lest they face criticism on the campaign
trail.
Few Mexican cities have lured more U.S. capital than
Mexicali, a onetime agricultural outpost built up by Chinese
immigrants a century ago, whose sleepy, run-down old town now
forms the center of a giant web of buzzing, state-of-the-art
industrial plants that stretch into the surrounding desert.
Across the city, multinationals manufacture everything from
Coca-Cola drinks to Apple smartphone chips and
sections of Boeing's latest jet airliners. Over the past
year, half the U.S. firms that dominate Mexicali's assembly
plants have been expanding capacity, said Francisco Fiorentini,
executive vice president of industrial park developer PIMSA.
Meanwhile, inquiries by multinationals about Mexico as a
business location jumped about 20 percent in the year through
June, according to Solomon Abudarham, leader of LATAM Global
Data Quality at business information provider Dun & Bradstreet.
Mexico's proximity to the United States has been a win-win
situation for both countries, said Allied Tool's Jordan.
Since expanding into Mexicali six years ago, Allied Tool has
created 13 jobs in Mexico, and even more in Phoenix, lifting its
total there by 25 percent. It now employs 105 people. "It freed
up time so we could do other stuff in Phoenix," he said.
One big reason is the cost of labor.
According to a study carried out by PIMSA, one U.S.
industrial company operating in Mexicali's home state of Baja
California logged a total annual labor cost for an assembly line
worker of $7,000. For California, its cost was $42,000.
Still, wary of a Trump presidency and mindful of their
exposure to the U.S. market, some American firms are postponing
investments until the election is over, said Juan Manuel
Hernandez, CEO of Loginam, a Tijuana-based logistics company.
Hernandez estimated about 10 to 15 percent of output from
U.S. exporters in Mexico go to non-U.S. markets. Nearly 80
percent of Mexican exports head to the United States. Some
components can cross the border several times before products
are completed.
Others are taking Trump, his hopes of victory and his
protectionist threats, with a pinch of salt.
"We're used to political demagoguery - but at some point
there has to be the specificity of policy," says Ronald DeFeo,
CEO of Kennametal Inc, an industrial toolmaker in
Pittsburgh with sales of $2.6 billion and customers in over 60
countries.
Until then, "we'll continue to operate the way we always
operate," DeFeo added, saying a shake-up of the kind Trump
proposes could not be rolled out quickly.
MOST COMPANIES KEEPING MUM
None of over two dozen executives and policymakers consulted
by Reuters in Mexico believe that if Trump does win, Congress
will want to enact measures that may hit the U.S. economy hard.
"I don't think it will happen," said Luis Aguirre, vice
president for logistics and government relations in Mexico of
U.S. electronics maker Sanmina Corp. "If it did, I
think there would be more U.S. capital in Mexico to cope with
this possible countervailing duty. He'll hurt investment in his
own country."
If Trump did succeed in imposing such measures, it was
"obvious" that Sanmina would look at increasing capacity in
Mexico to diversify products for other markets, he noted.
Proposing tariffs of up to 35 percent on Mexican and 45
percent on Chinese goods, Trump has sought to brand U.S. firms
investing in Mexico as unpatriotic, lashing out at the likes of
Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and United
Technologies Corp's Carrier, a maker of air conditioners
which in February said it would move hundreds of U.S. jobs
there.
That has simply made some firms keep quiet about Mexico.
"American firms are investing without making announcements
because they're waiting for the results in November," said
Guillermo Romero, economy minister of the state of Guanajuato,
which in the past few weeks revealed investments by France's
Michelin and Germany's ThyssenKrupp.
Whether a Trump tariff would take U.S. content in Mexican
goods - often as high as 40 percent - into account, is unclear.
However, concern that business costs are likely to rise in
the United States whoever wins in November's elections is
pushing U.S. firms to accelerate shortening supply lines away
from Asia towards Mexico, said Cesar Ponce, chief executive of
WDF Services, a Mexicali aerospace supplier.
"All the big companies present in Mexico are following the
trend of moving suppliers here," said Ponce. "I think Donald
Trump is going to strengthen us, not kill us."
(Additional reporting by Timothy Aeppel; Editing by Christian
Plumb and Edward Tobin)