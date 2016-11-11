Once critical, Gulf executives want to do business with Trump

* Gulf businesses offers welcoming message to Trump
* Some were upset over anti-Muslim comments on campaign
trail
* Gulf airlines wait for his view on trade disagreement
By David French
DUBAI, Nov 11 Gulf executives who were upset by
Donald Trump's campaign trail comments about Muslims took a
conciliatory tone following his election victory and said they
were open for business with the United States.
In Dubai, boards displaying the President-elect's name and
his support for a DAMAC project to build a gated
community, spa and Trump-branded golf course can be seen from a
road on the edge of the city.
Gulf business links with Trump and other U.S. firms are
strong. The United States imported $32.4 billion of goods
including oil from the six Gulf countries in 2015 and the region
is the most important client base for Boeing and a number
of U.S. defence firms.
The Gulf's sovereign wealth funds also have hundreds of
billions of dollars of U.S. investments.
Nevertheless, Arab business figures were angry about Trump's
campaign calls for Muslims to be banned from entering the United
States, following the murder of 14 people in San Bernardino,
California, by a Muslim couple in December 2015.
Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, head of investment firm
Kingdom Holding which has stakes in U.S. firms
including Citigroup and Twitter, called him a
"disgrace not only to the GOP but to all America".
However, the billionaire was among those wishing him well on
Wednesday, tweeting: "President elect @realDonaldTrump whatever
the past differences, America has spoken, congratulations & best
wishes for your presidency."
Another billionaire businessman, Khalaf al-Habtoor, who
worked with Trump on a construction project that was halted in
2008, wrote an op-ed in a local newspaper in August last year
backing Trump for the presidency.
But Habtoor backtracked after Trump's Muslim comments and
said Gulf money would quit the U.S. if he won.
Speaking to Arabian Business on Wednesday, Habtoor insisted
Trump's comments on Muslims "were for the election only" and he
would now tone down his rhetoric, something that would open the
door to re-establishing good relations with the Gulf.
Political ties between the United States and the Gulf, in
particular Saudi Arabia, have been strained by President Barack
Obama's pursuit of a nuclear deal with Iran, which has led to
opinions that America has abandoned its long-term allies in
favour of their regional rival.
Relations were also damaged by the U.S. Congress's approval
in September of legislation which paves the way for families of
the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack to sue the
government of Saudi Arabia, whose citizens accounted for 15 of
the 19 hijackers.
"FAIR COMPETITOR"
Some Gulf firms reassessed their links with Trump at the end
of last year: DAMAC temporarily removed references to his name
from advertising, and regional retailer Landmark Group pulled a
Trump-branded line of homeware from its Lifestyle chain of
department stores.
But a spokeswoman for DAMAC told Reuters on Thursday that
Trump-linked projects still carried his name. Landmark Group
declined to comment.
Mohammed al-Ardhi, executive chairman of alternative
investment firm Investcorp, which has billions of
dollars in U.S. real estate and other investments, was
complementary about Trump.
"Investcorp knows that Mr. Trump is fair because we competed
against him on the Tiffany acquisition and he did not mind us
winning that deal," Ardhi told an investor event on Wednesday,
referring to its 1984 purchase of the New York jewellery firm.
Gulf sovereign wealth funds have invested huge sums of cash
into the American economy.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has the largest geographical
weighting for its estimated-$792 billion portfolio in North
America at between 35 and 50 percent. It owns significant
amounts of real estate for example, including a number of
high-end hotels in major U.S. cities.
The Qatar Investment Authority said in September 2015 it
would help the Gulf state invest $35 billion in the U.S. over
five years.
Spokesmen for the QIA and ADIA declined to comment on the
election.
UNCERTAINTY FOR AIRLINES
Gulf airlines are waiting to see where Trump stands on a
disagreement with U.S. carriers.
A group including American Airlines and United
Airlines say United Arab Emirates-based Emirates
and Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways, have unfairly
benefited from state subsidies, and have called for a review of
the Open Skies trade agreement with those countries.
Some Gulf airline executives had previously expressed
concerns that Trump could favour U.S. interests at the expense
of the rest of the global aviation industry.
"It's so important for our business that the liberalisation
that spreads through from the Clinton era of politics on global
trade continues," Emirates President Tim Clark told reporters in
Dubai on Oct. 18, adding Trump "may go about the introduction of
more constraints on global trade".
A spokeswoman for Emirates and spokesman for Etihad Airways
declined to comment on the election result.
However, Qatar Airways' Group Chief Executive Akbar
al-Baker, who voiced support for Trump even after his comments
about Muslims, welcomed his victory.
"Our relationship goes way back, and I was one of the first
to commend Donald on his well-deserved new leadership position,"
he said in a statement to Reuters.
(Additional Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Tom Arnold and
Celine Aswad in Dubai and Marwa Rashad in Riyadh; Editing by
William Maclean and Anna Willard)