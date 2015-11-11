UPDATE 1-With Republican debate, Fox Business Network sees mission accomplished

(Updates with viewership data paragraphs 4, 14)
WASHINGTON Nov 11 The answers were longer in
Tuesday's Republican presidential debate on Fox Business
Network, the fireworks fewer, and the topics - the Fed, big
banks, tax policy - far wonkier.
But the upstart U.S. cable channel accomplished what it set
out to do by keeping the debate focused on business issues and
differentiating itself from the more combative line of
questioning of a debate hosted two weeks ago by its older and
bigger rival, CNBC.
"I think it's been substantive," said Jane Hall, a
journalism professor at American University in Washington. "They
said they were going to focus on the economy, and that's largely
what they did."
The debate - the network's first - attracted the largest
audience in the eight-year history of Fox Business, owned by
Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. About
13.5 million watched the prime-time forum with the top-polling
candidates, according to Nielsen estimates, far surpassing the
channel's average weekday audience of 102,000 in October.
"For Fox Business, this is an important rite of passage,"
Neil Cavuto, the network's managing editor of business news,
told Reuters in an interview before the debate. "I don't want to
screw it up."
Republicans had been stung by pointed questions on their
past experience and records during CNBC's Oct. 28 debate, which
drew a record 14 million viewers to the channel, owned by
Comcast.
STUDY IN CONTRASTS
The CNBC debate kicked off with moderator John Harwood
asking Donald Trump, a real estate mogul and reality television
star, whether he was running "a comic book version of a
presidential campaign."
By contrast, Fox Business host Cavuto opened by asking Trump
whether he was "sympathetic" to people asking for a rise in the
minimum wage.
CNBC moderators expressed skepticism about the "math" in Ben
Carson's tax code, the length of Carly Fiorina's proposed tax
reforms, and the impact of Trump's tax cuts on the deficit.
Fox Business moderators asked candidates to describe their
tax cuts in detail, and asked them to elaborate.
"You could end this debate now and it's already more
substantive than the last one. Also more boring. That's the
Catch-22," tweeted Bruce Haynes, president of Purple Strategies,
a Republican media consultancy.
The time limits on answers were 50 percent longer, allowing
candidates to spend more time on their stump speeches - and a
gentle bell rather than a moderator's interjection warned them
when time was up.
The field was also smaller with eight candidates, down from
CNBC's 10, changing the dynamic.
To broaden the audience, Fox Business streamed the debate
online for free. Data from Akamai showed online viewership
peaked at 1.4 million concurrent streams, the network said,
beating the 1.3 million for February's Super Bowl.
Republican candidates left the last debate seething about
media bias, and the party put a planned February debate with NBC
News and Telemundo on hold.
CNBC, which reached 92.7 million homes on average this year
compared to Fox Business' 82 million, dismissed the criticism.
"The leaders of the free world should be able to truthfully
answer substantive, challenging questions," said Brian Steel, a
spokesman for CNBC.
On Tuesday, Republicans left beaming.
"The candidates were very happy with you guys," Ben Carson
told Cavuto.
"It was very elegant," Trump said afterward.
As for Fox Business, it lapped up the praise.
"Business issues can be riveting. It wasn't about us. It was
about them," Cavuto said.
