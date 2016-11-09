Big Oil revels in Trump victory, expects less red tape

Nov 9 The U.S. energy industry on Wednesday
reveled in Republican Donald Trump's presidential victory,
expecting him to be a strong advocate for more oil and gas
output and to cut red tape that has held back billions of
dollars of investment in new projects.
The world's largest energy market saw a boom in oil and gas
output under Democratic President Barack Obama's administration,
as improved technology led to the development of shale energy
reserves that had previously been too expensive to produce.
Even during the good times, the energy industry bemoaned
environmental regulations that hindered further development.
Now, they expect Trump to roll much of that back.
While Trump has given little detail on energy policy, he has
surrounded himself with shale industry supporters and voiced
support for infrastructure projects, including pipelines.
"We are looking forward to President Trump doing what he
promised, which is to undo many of the onerous regulations that
have plagued our industry throughout an Obama presidency,"
Harold Hamm, chief executive of oil producer Continental
Resources Inc, said in a statement.
Trump has considered Hamm as a possible energy secretary, in
what would be the first time the role has been filled from the
oil and gas industry since the position was created in
1977.
Trump's promise to create new jobs and boost manufacturing
could bode well for delayed energy projects across the United
States, including the Dakota Access Pipeline, analysts said.
Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly
traded oil producer, said it hoped Trump's administration would
use "sound science" on future regulations. Exxon has come under
withering attack from environmentalists in the past year over
its climate change disclosures, and Trump has previously called
climate change a hoax.
"We intend to work constructively with the president-elect
and his administration," said Exxon spokesman Alan Jeffers.
ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil
producer, said it would work with Trump to protect the
environment but also produce oil and gas needed to grow the
economy.
"The American people have spoken and elected Mr. Trump as
president and ConocoPhillips respects that choice," spokesman
Daren Beaudo said.
Marathon Petroleum Corp, a major U.S. refiner, said
it looks forward to working with the Trump administration.
SHARE MOVEMENT
Shares of most U.S. oil companies rose Wednesday as crude
prices also gained more than 1 percent. Exxon's shares
were up slightly, as were shares of Chevron Corp.
Shares of companies focused primarily on U.S. shale patches,
including Oasis Petroleum and Whiting Petroleum,
spiked about 5 percent, a sign of optimism that the federal
government would not continue a push during Obama's eight years
to oversee parts of the fracking process, instead leaving such
regulations up to states.
Shares of TransCanada Corp, which wants to build
the Keystone XL pipeline, rose more than 1 percent.
In the election campaign, Trump said he would approve the
pipeline if elected.
Trump also had promised to rescind the Environmental
Protection Agency's Clean Water Rule, which had been seen by the
oil industry as an attempt to regulate fracking.
A Trump administration is not expected to oppose drilling on
public lands and may be interested in advancing coal leases on
public lands, relying heavily throughout on companies
themselves, said Scott Segal, co-head of the federal government
relations practice at Bracewell LLP.
"I believe this administration will rely heavily on
corporate America to understand the issues," Segal said.
In North Dakota, the second-largest oil producing state,
Trump's victory was seen as a boon for energy companies.
"Trump is bullish on the economy. He's bullish on energy.
He's got the wherewithal to make it all happen," said Ron Ness,
head of the North Dakota Petroleum Council trade group.
"This is a day of tremendous optimism for the energy
industry."
