UPDATE 1-Big Oil revels in Trump victory, expects less red tape

By Ernest Scheyder
Nov 9 The U.S. energy industry on Wednesday
reveled in Republican Donald Trump's presidential victory,
expecting him to advocate for more oil and gas output and to cut
red tape holding back billions of dollars of investment in new
projects.
Shares of most oil and gas producers, energy construction
firms and pipeline operators rose after the election results,
while crude oil prices also settled higher.
Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly
traded oil producer, said it hoped Trump's administration would
use "sound science" on future regulations.
Exxon has drawn fire from environmentalists who say the
company misled investors and the public about the risks of
climate change. Trump has previously called climate
change a hoax.
"We intend to work constructively with the president-elect
and his administration," said Exxon spokesman Alan Jeffers.
Exxon's shares were up about 1.0 percent, and shares of
Chevron Corp rose about 0.3 percent.
The world's largest energy market saw an energy revolution
under Democratic President Barack Obama's administration, as
improved technology led to the rapid development of shale oil
and gas reserves.
Even as shale expanded, the energy industry bemoaned
environmental regulations that slowed development. Now, the
industry expects Trump to roll back those restrictions. For one
thing, Trump has promised to rescind the Environmental
Protection Agency's Clean Water Rule, which the industry called
an attempt to regulate fracking.
ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil
producer, said it would work with Trump to protect the
environment but also to produce needed oil and gas.
"The American people have spoken and elected Mr. Trump as
president and ConocoPhillips respects that choice," spokesman
Daren Beaudo said.
While Trump has given few details on energy policy, he has
surrounded himself with shale industry supporters and he backs
development of infrastructure, including pipelines.
"We are looking forward to President Trump doing what he
promised, which is to undo many of the onerous regulations that
have plagued our industry throughout an Obama presidency,"
Harold Hamm, chief executive officer of oil producer Continental
Resources Inc, said in a statement.
Trump has considered making Hamm the first energy secretary
from the oil and gas industry since the position was created in
1977.
Trump's promise to create jobs and boost manufacturing could
bode well for delayed energy projects across the United States,
including the Dakota Access Pipeline, analysts said.
SHARE MOVEMENT
Shale oil-focused shares outpaced the wider oil and gas
sector gains on Wednesday. Oasis Petroleum and Whiting
Petroleum, spiked about 5 percent, a sign of optimism
that the federal government would not impose more restrictions
on fracking, and leave such regulation to individual states.
Shares of oil construction companies also jumped, including
KBR Inc, Chicago Bridge & Iron and Jacobs
Engineering Group.
Pipeline companies rallied, as the Trump victory gave a
fillip to an industry whose growth prospects have been hit by
environmental and native group activism as well as the steep
two-year oil price slump.
TransCanada Corp, which wants to build the Keystone
XL pipeline, rose more than 1 percent. During the
election campaign, Trump said he would approve the pipeline if
elected.
The Trump administration will not be able to change bearish
oil fundamentals of oversupply and lagging demand. A rise in
U.S. oil output could further pressure crude prices that remain
around half of levels just over two years ago.
The energy stock rally on Wednesday "has little to do with
fundamentals and leaves us more incrementally concerned than
bullish," said Tim Rezvan, an oil industry analyst with Mizuho
Securities USA.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets
to negotiate output cuts, and the election result could
influence OPEC's meeting.
A Trump administration was not expected to oppose drilling
on public lands and may be interested in advancing coal leases
on public lands, with advice coming from the industry, said
Scott Segal, co-head of the federal government relations
practice at Bracewell LLP.
"I believe this administration will rely heavily on
corporate America to understand the issues," Segal said.
In North Dakota, the No. 2 oil producing state, Trump's
victory was seen as a boon for energy companies.
"Trump is bullish on the economy. He's bullish on energy.
He's got the wherewithal to make it all happen," said Ron Ness,
head of the North Dakota Petroleum Council trade group.
"This is a day of tremendous optimism for the energy
industry."
