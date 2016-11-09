OPEC's job has just become tougher with Trump win

* Outlook for global economy, oil demand darkens
* U.S. oil industry seen benefiting from Trump victory
* Revival of Iran oil investments uncertain due to Trump
By Maha El Dahan , Rania El Gamal and Dmitry Zhdannikov
DUBAI/LONDON, Nov 9 OPEC's job of trying to prop
up oil prices has just got much harder.
With Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidential election,
the 14-country oil-producing cartel may have to battle a sourer
outlook for the global economy and weaker demand for crude.
It also faces the prospect of increased U.S. oil output - a
major bugbear for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries - given Trump's pledge to open all federal land and
waters for fossil fuel exploration.
OPEC's internal dynamic could change, with Trump promising
to tighten policies on Iran just as oil companies begin slowly
to return to the Islamic Republic.
"Buckle up your seatbelts for a more turbulent and uncertain
global economy that is ahead," Pulitzer Prize-winning U.S. oil
historian Daniel Yergin, vice-chairman of the IHS Markit think
tank, told Reuters.
"The outcome of the U.S. election adds to the challenges for
the oil exporters because it will likely lead to weaker economic
growth in an already fragile global economy. And that means
additional pressure on oil demand," Yergin said.
Oil prices fell almost 4 percent early on Wednesday but
recovered to trade up slightly at around $46 per barrel by 1055
GMT.
OPEC will meet on Nov. 30 in an effort to curtail output and
reduce the global oil glut that has seen prices more than halve
since 2014.
OPEC sources said they expected oil to remain weak in the
days and weeks ahead due to worries about the global economy and
uncertainty about Trump's policies for the Middle East.
"Oil is doomed," one of the sources said.
A second source said the OPEC meeting in November might fail
to have a strong impact on prices even if it strikes a deal to
limit output: "I don't think prices will go up much more than
the current levels."
Trump has promised to double U.S. economic growth but also
pledged protectionist trade policies.
"This will have huge negative implications for Asia, given
how much their GDP is tied to trade with the U.S. Hence it is
negative for growth and oil demand, at least due to the
uncertainty that Trump creates," said Amrita Sen, of the think
tank Energy Aspects.
Trump's energy policies have been limited in detail so far.
But what he has said will be seen as supportive for the
share prices of U.S. independent oil and gas producers as well
as oil majors with large exposure to the U.S. shale industry
such as Chevron, ExxonMobil and Shell.
"Trump has vowed to lead a fossil-fuel revival to underpin
job growth and has also put man-made climate change denial at
the forefront of his energy policy," JBC Energy analysts said in
a note.
Trump said he was in favour of removing oil-sector
regulations, opening federal land to drilling, and vowed to
revive a major trans-Canadian and trans-U.S. oil pipeline
project while pledging to support the coal industry.
The stocks of oil majors BP and Shell were down in
line with the price of crude, while France's Total
underperformed peers.
Earlier this week, Total signed a deal with Iran to help it
develop a huge gas field, becoming the first Western energy
company to ink a major deal with Tehran since the lifting of
international sanctions this year.
Trump has criticised the West's nuclear deal with Iran,
adding to uncertainty and frustrating Tehran's push for foreign
investment to revive its economy.
An executive from an oil major negotiating with Iran said
that given Tehran wanted to repay investments slowly, maybe over
five to 10 years, many oil firms would take a slow approach in
finalising deals until Trump's policies became clearer.
"It is a significant amount of money that will be put at
risk should sanctions be brought back," the executive said.
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)