UPDATE 1-California voters turn down drug pricing initiative

By Deena Beasley
LOS ANGELES Nov 9 California voters turned down
a ballot initiative aimed at reining in rising prices for
prescription drugs after pharmaceutical companies spent more
than $100 million to fight it.
The California Drug Price Relief Act, also known as
Proposition 61, sought to limit state health programs from
paying more for medications than the U.S. Department of Veterans
Affairs (VA), which receives the steepest discounts in the
country.
As of Wednesday morning, with more than 99 percent of
precincts partially reporting from Tuesday's election, the vote
was 46 percent in favor of the measure and 54 percent opposed,
according to California's Secretary of State.
"The pharmaceutical companies spent a lot to defeat this,"
said Stuart Schweitzer, professor of health policy and
management at the University of California, Los Angeles Fielding
School of Public Health. "They wanted to draw a line in the
sand."
The measure's defeat "reaffirms the power of the biopharma
lobby," Jefferies analyst Brian Abrahams said in a note to
investors on Wednesday.
The rising cost of prescription drugs came under attack
during the U.S. presidential campaign. Both President-elect
Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton called for
cost-trimming measures including allowing Medicare, the federal
health plan for seniors, to negotiate prices with drugmakers.
Shares in pharmaceutical and biotechnology shares, under
pressure in recent weeks, soared on Wednesday as market fears of
a win by Clinton and Democrats gaining power in Congress
receded. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index .NBI advanced 7 percent
and was on track for its biggest single-day gain in about five
years.
Proposition 61's opponents, led by global drugmakers such as
Pfizer Inc and Amgen Inc, spent around $106 million. They argued
that it would benefit only 12 percent of Californians, while
putting the other 88 percent, and veterans across the country,
at risk of higher drug costs.
Supporters, led by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and AARP,
which advocates for seniors, said only drug companies themselves
can raise prices for veterans or other consumers. Vermont
Independent Senator Bernie Sanders also campaigned in support of
Proposition 61, calling on voters to "stand up to the greed of
the pharmaceutical industry."
Proponents, who raised $17 million to support the
initiative, estimated it could save California taxpayers up to
$5.7 billion over 10 years, although a state legislative
analysis said the financial impact is not clear.
UCLA's Schweitzer said the measure would have had only a
modest impact on state drug costs.
There were also questions about how Proposition 61 would be
implemented. The VA's mandated prices are listed publicly, but
its steepest negotiated price discounts are required by law to
be confidential.
The VA spends some $6.1 billion a year on medicines for 6
million veterans. Proposition 61 would have extended those
discounts to around 4.5 million Californians, including certain
members of the state's low-income Medicaid plan, state employees
and retirees, university teachers and prisoners.
A similar proposition has been approved for Ohio's 2017
November ballot.
