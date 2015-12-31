Twitter to revive Politwoops, archive of politicians' deleted tweets

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 31 Just in time for the
homestretch to the first U.S. presidential primaries and
caucuses, a popular archive of sometimes-misguided or
embarrassing tweets that have been deleted by politicians and
their staff has been resurrected by Twitter.
Politwoops had been a popular social media destination for
political junkies and others looking to unearth social media
gaffes by politicians.
But in a move widely lambasted by open-government advocates,
Twitter effectively shuttered Politwoops last summer when it
revoked access to its interface by the government accountability
watchdog, the Sunlight Foundation, that had developed the tool
and had been publishing the tweets.
On Thursday, Twitter said it had reached a deal with
Sunlight and another organization, the Open State Foundation, to
restore the tool.
"Politwoops is an important tool for holding our public
officials, including candidates and elected or appointed public
officials, accountable for the statements they make, and we're
glad that we've been able to reach an agreement with Twitter to
bring it back online both in the U.S. and internationally," said
Jenn Topper, communications director for The Sunlight
Foundation.
While the announcement was a victory for
government-transparency advocates, it could prove to be a
setback for politicians hoping to avoid the social media rumpus
that can accompany an ill-timed tweet or misconstrued online
musing.
The deal comes as the clock ticks closer to the first vote
casting in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. The Iowa
caucuses will take place on Feb. 1, followed by the first
primary in New Hampshire on Feb. 9.
The resurrection of Politwoops was promptly cheered in a
flurry of tweets.
"Twitter will restore tool that archives politicians'
deleted tweets. They won't hide anymore!" said a post from
Twitter user Miguel @mglkrm.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)