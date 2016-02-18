UPDATE 3-Pope's comments on Trump's Christianity spark jokes on Twitter

(Adds tweet from Rupert Murdoch)
By Amy Tennery and Anjali Athavaley
Feb 18 Pope Francis's remarks on Thursday that
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is "not
Christian" due to his views on immigration sparked jokes on
social media, and the pope quickly trended on Twitter in the
United States.
The businessman and former reality TV star called the pope's
comments "disgraceful" and said he was proud to be a Christian.
Twitter users poked fun at the brouhaha.
"Watching Trump fight with the Pope might be the most fun
you can have with your clothes on," tweeted actor Albert Brooks
(@AlbertBrooks).
Television comedy writer Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux)
joked about the controversy by attributing a fake quotation to
Trump that mocked the presidential candidate's penchant for
bawdy exaggeration.
"'You know, a lot of my friends are Popes, and they love
what I'm doing. This one Pope is such a loser. And fat.' -
@realDonaldTrump," Molyneux wrote Thursday.
Paul Begala (@PaulBegala), a political consultant who is an
adviser to a Super PAC helping Democratic presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton, said: "How long before realDonaldTrump says the
Pope is totally broke. Doesn't own a single golf course. Never
even dated a supermodel. #Loser."
"How dare the pope be concerned with the poor &
disenfranchised! I mean Jesus never was!" tweeted actor Rainn
Wilson (@rainnwilson).
"The Late Show," hosted by comedian Stephen Colbert, tweeted
a poll Thursday in which it asked "How can Donald Trump get back
in the Pope's good graces?" The options listed were "Cabinet
position," "Purchase indulgences," "Evict Protestants" and
"Sensual back rub."
Trump, long the leader in national opinion polls, and five
Republican rivals face off on Saturday in South Carolina's
primary.
While the pope and Trump are now at odds, the real estate
developer had previously praised the pontiff.
In 2013, the year Francis began his papacy, Trump compared
himself to the pope favorably.
On Christmas Day 2013: Trump tweeted, "The new Pope is a
humble man, very much like me, which probably explains why I
like him so much!"
The pope was not the only powerful figure to run afoul of
the Republican candidate on Thursday.
Media titan Rupert Murdoch weighed in on Twitter to contest
Trump's claims that Fox News is biased against him after a
national poll by NBC and the Wall Street Journal showed Senator
Ted Cruz inching ahead of Trump.
"Trump blames me for WSJ poll, fights FoxNews," tweeted
Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch), executive chairman of both Fox News
parent 21st Century Fox Inc and Journal owner News
Corp. "Time to calm down. If I running anti-Trump
conspiracy then doing lousy job!"
For more on the 2016 presidential race, see the Reuters
blog, "Tales from the Trail" (here).
(Additional reporting by Melissa Fares; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)