UPDATE 1-Republican debate sets record with 24 mln viewers on Fox News Channel

(Adds details on ratings data, background)
LOS ANGELES Aug 7 The Republican candidates'
prime-time debate on Fox News Channel drew 24 million viewers, a
record audience for a presidential primary debate, according to
Nielsen data provided by Fox on Friday.
The tally for Thursday's event was the highest non-sports
telecast in cable history, a Fox spokeswoman said.
The brash style of billionaire real estate mogul Donald
Trump, who has dominated news coverage in recent weeks, and the
large pool of candidates participating in the debate - 10 - had
spiked interest.
An earlier debate Thursday on Fox News Channel featured the
other seven Republican candidates, whose low polling numbers
kept them out of the prime-time debate.
The two-hour prime-time telecast on Fox News Channel, which
is owned by 21st Century Fox, drew 7.9 million viewers
aged 25 to 54, the key group for advertisers on cable news
broadcasts.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy and Lisa Richwine; Editing by
Leslie Adler)