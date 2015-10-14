UPDATE 1-Record 15 million viewers tuned in for Democratic presidential debate -CNN

(Adds detail on costs of ads, comments from media buyer)
By Jessica Toonkel
Oct 14 The Democratic presidential candidates
prime-time debate on CNN attracted a record 15.3 million viewers
but the audience fell shy of those for recent Republican
debates, the network said on Wednesday.
The figure, based on Nielsen data, was smaller than the 24
million and the 22.9 million viewers who watched the first two
Republican debates, shown on Fox News Channel and CNN
respectively.
Prior to last night's debate, the highest rated Democratic
presidential primary debate on cable news was CNN's 2008
showdown between Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, which
averaged 8.3 million viewers.
CNN charged advertisers $100,000 for a 30-second ad during
last night's debate, compared with $200,000 for the Republican
debates in September, according to people familiar with the
situation. That compares to around $4,000 and $6,000 for a
typical primetime ad on CNN, according to another person
familiar with the situation.
It is not surprising that the Democratic debates did not
have the same level of viewership as the Republican debates
given that the Republican debates "have a well known list of
characters," like Donald Trump, said Barry Lowenthal, president
of The Media Kitchen, a New York-based media buyer.
While people know Clinton and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of
Vermont, they are less familiar with the other candidates,
Lowenthal said.
"You don't have the same kind of draw with the Democratic
debates as you did with the Republican ones," he said.
Almost five million 25 to 54 year olds tuned in Tuesday
night, marking the highest number ever for that demographic in a
Democratic debate.
Reporting By Jessica Toonkel
Andrew Hay)