11.9 million watch CNN Republican presidential debate, CNN says

NEW YORK, March 11 Some 11.9 million Americans
watched Thursday's Republican presidential debate on CNN, the
network said on Friday, a sharp drop from the 16.9 million who
tuned in last week when the Republican contenders faced off on
a much rowdier evening.
The CNN-hosted debate at the University of Miami was just
five days before votes in Florida and Ohio that will determine
whether U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Ohio Governor
John Kasich will be able to continue with their increasingly
long-shot candidacies for the party's nomination to run in the
Nov. 8 general election.
With previous assaults on front-runner Donald Trump having
failed to knock him down, Rubio and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of
Texas chose a more civil approach on Thursday, raising questions
about Trump's policy positions without attacking him personally.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Grant McCool)