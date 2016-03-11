11.9 million watch CNN Republican presidential debate, CNN says

NEW YORK, March 11 Some 11.9 million Americans watched Thursday's Republican presidential debate on CNN, the network said on Friday, a sharp drop from the 16.9 million who tuned in last week when the Republican contenders faced off on a much rowdier evening.

The CNN-hosted debate at the University of Miami was just five days before votes in Florida and Ohio that will determine whether U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Ohio Governor John Kasich will be able to continue with their increasingly long-shot candidacies for the party's nomination to run in the Nov. 8 general election.

With previous assaults on front-runner Donald Trump having failed to knock him down, Rubio and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas chose a more civil approach on Thursday, raising questions about Trump's policy positions without attacking him personally. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Grant McCool)