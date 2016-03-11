UPDATE 1-'Big Bang Theory' trumps TV audience for latest Republican debate

(Adds background on campaign and previous debates, details on
Thursday night TV viewing)
NEW YORK, March 11 Some 11.9 million Americans
watched Thursday's unusually restrained Republican presidential
debate on CNN, the network said on Friday, a sharp drop from the
16.9 million who tuned in last week when the Republican
contenders faced off on a much rowdier evening.
Thursday's figure marked the second-smallest audience for a
Republican presidential encounter since the 2016 campaign
debates began in August 2015, according to Nielsen data.
More people on Thursday tuned in to popular CBS comedy "The
Big Bang Theory," which drew 14.5 million viewers, than watched
the debate in Miami, the ratings data showed.
The CNN-hosted debate at the University of Miami came just
five days before voters in Florida and Ohio will determine
whether U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Ohio Governor
John Kasich will be able to continue with their increasingly
long-shot candidacies for the party's nomination to run in the
Nov. 8 general election.
With previous assaults on front-runner Donald Trump having
failed to knock him down, Rubio and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of
Texas chose a more civil approach on Thursday, raising questions
about Trump's policy positions without attacking him personally.
Trump's presence has boosted TV audiences for presidential
debates, helping to attract a record 24 million viewers for his
first official outing as a candidate in August last year.
Since then, however, audiences have dropped off, with only
the raucous March 3 Republican encounter coming close to the
interest seen last year.
Democratic TV debates have fared less well with the public
and have struggled to attract audiences of more than 10 million
since January.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Grant McCool and
Matthew Lewis)