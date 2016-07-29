TV ratings for Clinton speech appear lower than Trump's

LOS ANGELES, July 29 The U.S. television audience for Hillary Clinton's acceptance speech appeared smaller than the viewership of Donald Trump's address a week earlier, according to preliminary ratings data released on Friday.

An estimated 27.8 million people watched Clinton's appearance at the Democratic National Convention across six broadcast and cable networks, early Nielsen data showed. Trump had pulled in roughly 30 million from those networks. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)