TV ratings for Clinton speech appear lower than Trump's

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
LOS ANGELES, July 29 The U.S. television audience for Hillary Clinton's acceptance speech appeared smaller than the viewership of Donald Trump's address a week earlier, according to preliminary ratings data released on Friday.
An estimated 27.8 million people watched Clinton's appearance at the Democratic National Convention across six broadcast and cable networks, early Nielsen data showed. Trump had pulled in roughly 30 million from those networks. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.