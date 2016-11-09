U.S. presidential election drives record ratings for cable news

Nov 9 The 2016 election cycle had been a ratings
boon for U.S. cable news networks, and Tuesday's stunning U.S.
presidential election victory by Republican Donald Trump was no
different.
Time Warner Inc's CNN led all U.S. TV networks in
primetime coverage with 13.3 million viewers, the most-watched
Election Night coverage in U.S. cable news history, according to
Nielsen data. 21st Century Fox's Fox News came in
second with 12.1 million viewers, and Comcast Corp's
MSNBC was far behind with just under 6 million.
Among adults aged 25 to 54, the demographic most important
to advertisers who buy time on news programs, CNN was first as
well with 6.7 million viewers. Fox News was second with 4.6
million and MSNBC drew 2.4 million in the demographic. All three
posted gains from four years ago.
With many states too close to call, the race was not called
for Trump until around 3 a.m. (0800 GMT) on the East Coast. Fox
News led cable news with 9.8 million viewers watching between 2
a.m. and 3 a.m. (0700 and 0800 GMT), with CNN bringing in 6.5
million and 2.9 million watching on MSNBC.
Fox News also led all cable networks with their full
coverage from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. (0000 to 0800), with 12.2
million, a network high for an election night. CNN pulled in
11.2 million for the whole night, but topped Fox News in the
news demographic with 5.6 million to Fox News' 4.8 million.
MSNBC brought up the rear with 5.2 million and 2.1 million in
the demographic.
NBC, which led all the broadcast networks with just under 12
million viewers, could leapfrog Fox News when Nielsen releases
final viewership data for the broadcast networks later
Wednesday.
Since live events such as Election Night coverage air
outside the West Coast primetime viewing window from 8 to 11
p.m., those numbers are subject to higher-than-usual
adjustments. In more preliminary broadcast data, ABC finished
with 9.7 million, CBS pulled in 8.8 million and Fox ended with
4.2 million.
Nielsen will release the final tally of primetime coverage
across all the U.S. TV networks, which should top the 66.8
million viewers who watched four years ago across 13 networks.
(Reporting by Tim Baysinger in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)