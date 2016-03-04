UPDATE 1-Fox News Republican debate draws biggest audience of 2016 contests

(Adds early Nielsen data)
March 4 A raucous Republican Party debate on
Thursday drew the biggest audience for a televised U.S.
presidential match-up in 2016, according to early ratings data,
but viewership was well below the record set last August.
The Fox News Channel debate among Republican
front-runner Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and John Kasich
drew 16.9 million viewers, according to early Nielsen data
provided by the network on Friday.
That was higher than the last Republican Party debate, which
aired on cable channel CNN and Telemundo on Feb. 25 and brought
in a TV audience of 14.5 million.
Republican debates have drawn much higher TV audiences in
this U.S. presidential cycle than those involving Democrats.
The debate was the four remaining candidates' first
face-to-face encounter since Super Tuesday nominating contests
this week gave extra momentum to Trump but did not knock out his
rivals.
Fox News holds the record for the largest audience for a
non-sports cable TV program. Some 24 million Americans tuned in
when it hosted the first of the U.S. presidential debates in
August 2015. Thursday's debate in Detroit was the second-highest
rated telecast in network history, Fox said.
At Thursday's debate, Trump's rivals assailed him for
shifting positions on the issues but said in the end they would
reluctantly support him if he were their party's nominee.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant and Emily Stephenson; Editing by
Alistair Bell and Bill Trott; For more on the 2016 U.S.
presidential race and to learn about the undecided voters who
determine elections, visit the Reuters website.; here)