FEATURE-Condo vote stirs passions over San Francisco's haves and have-nots

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 5 The plans for the 8
Washington condominium project show 134 luxury units rising from
San Francisco's famed waterfront - a gleaming testament to a
local economy in roaring good health.
But not everyone in this booming tech hub is cheering.
San Francisco voters on Tuesday will decide whether to
proceed with 8 Washington, the focus of a bitter, two-year-long
political tussle that has been framed, accurately or not, as a
proxy fight between the growing camps of the haves versus the
have-nots.
Although several city agencies and elected officials have
given their blessings to the project, a coalition of
neighborhood residents, low-income tenant activists and rival
developers are hoping to strike it down by defeating a pair of
ballot initiatives that would grant a critical waiver on height
limits for waterfront development.
A no vote would effectively kill 8 Washington, and also send
a chill over the city's red-hot pace of development.
"This project is for the super wealthy, for when Twitter
goes public and we have an instant number of millionaires who
have cash to go drop on a $5 million place," said Art Agnos, the
former mayor who has held dozens of neighborhood meetings across
the city.
"There's a middle class housing crisis and we're building
luxury high-rises," Agnos said. "The message to teachers, the
musicians, the carpenters, the shoemakers, the people who
provide the backbone of this city, is: 'This place is not for
you.'"
Both sides of the issue have linked the outcome of the vote
to other projects proposed for the waterfront, most notably an
arena for the National Basketball Association's Golden State
Warriors team that Mayor Ed Lee has vowed to make the
centerpiece of his legacy.
While development battles have long been a civic bloodsport
in San Francisco, a compact city with a strong preservationist
current, the fight over 8 Washington has touched a nerve in the
midst of a tech industry boom that has been blamed for ushering
in a wave of well-paid newcomers and the highest housing prices
in the United States.
PROTESTS PLANNED AT TWITTER
Protesters at an anti-gentrification rally this year in the
Mission district, home to the city's oldest building, took
baseball bats to piñatas shaped like Google Inc's
private buses. Several labor and neighborhood groups planned
rallies outside the headquarters of Twitter Inc on Thursday, when the micro-messaging social media
company is expected to raise $2 billion in an initial public
offering.
Ted Gullickson, the director of the San Francisco Tenants
Union, which opposes 8 Washington, said eviction rates have more
than doubled in the past 12 months and are on track to surpass
the record rate set during the tech bubble of 1999-2000. He has
called for a moratorium on all market-rate development.
While 8 Washington will undoubtedly cater to the rich - the
most desirable units, with sumptuous views of the Bay, will
command $10 million - its supporters say there is a flaw in the
argument that a new housing project could make San Francisco
even pricier.
"Growth causes development; development doesn't cause
growth," said Jim Chappell, the former longtime director of
SPUR, a nonprofit organization promoting urban development. "The
reason housing is so expensive is precisely that we have an
imbalance of supply and demand. It's terribly unfortunate that
people who should know better are really capitalizing on class
warfare."
Aside from the living units, the development will include a
small park open to the public on a 3.2-acre stretch that is now
occupied by a parking lot and private athletic club. The
developers also hope to add retail space to enliven what has
been a relatively dormant area compared to the Ferry Building to
the south and Fisherman's Wharf, which is also nearby.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING FUND
As part of a deal with the city, the developer Simon
Snellgrove has promised to put $11 million into an affordable
housing fund, while the city controller estimated a $350 million
tax windfall if the project is completed.
In mid-2012, Snellgrove won the San Francisco Board of
Supervisors' final approval for the project, but its opponents
immediately moved to nix it by a direct popular vote.
Jon Golinger, leader of the "No Wall on the Waterfront"
campaign, rallied to obtain 30,000 signatures opposing the
project within 30 days to put a referendum on the ballot.
Since then, the dueling sides have spent nearly $3 million
to flood the city with TV ads and direct mail pieces. Most of
the money against 8 Washington has come from Boston Properties,
owner of several commercial towers whose views would be blocked,
and a couple who live in the neighborhood.
But Golinger said he has received over a thousand donations
from small contributors.
"This has tapped into a real concern with the direction San
Francisco is headed," Golinger said.
But even those who oppose the idea of the condo project say
the prospect of a popular campaign derailing a development
approved by layers of elected officials makes them uneasy.
"What makes this one unusual is the idea of planning by
ballot box," said Jason McDaniel, a professor of politics at San
Francisco State University. "It scares me that we would set a
precedent that you can gin up people's emotions to stop projects
and override the representative process."
The outcome has been difficult to predict, political
consultants on both sides say, largely because they expect a
voter turnout of just 30 percent, or 120,000 people.
A defeat of 8 Washington would deal a blow to Ed Lee, the
popular mayor of San Francisco who has appeared in ads
supporting the project and supports more development.
The California State Teachers' Retirement System pension
fund, which made a hefty return five years ago in partnership
with Snellgrove to transform several crumbling piers into a
popular retail and office destination, has sunk more than $40
million into 8 Washington.
P.J. Johnston, a spokesman for Snellgrove, deferred
questions to a spokesman for the ballot measure campaigns.
Scott Wiener, a city supervisor who backed 8 Washington,
said there has been a "housing affordability crisis" in San
Francisco, but the underlying debate over how to solve it has
been obfuscated by overblown disputes over specific buildings.
"For decades we've entertained this notion that everybody
can live in a single family home or a big spacious flat and we
can keep doing things the way we always have," Wiener said. "But
that's not true. There are long-term, deep problems with how we
approach housing and it's not because of one small project."