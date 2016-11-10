UPDATE 1-Saudi billionaire sets Trump feud aside, eyes U.S. meeting

(Recasts with comments from CNBC interview)
DUBAI Nov 10 Saudi business magnate Prince
Alwaleed bin Talal on Thursday put aside his bitter clash with
Donald Trump and embraced the Republican U.S. president-elect,
saying he was heartened by reports that Trump had appeared to
delete online references to his proposed ban on Muslims.
Prince Alwaleed, in a wide-ranging telephone interview on
CNBC, said he planned to meet Trump in the United States soon.
"I have no problem with him right now, and I'm very happy to
interact with him," he said on CNBC. "Candidate Trump, for sure,
is not like President-elect Trump and then President Trump ...
He is progressing in the right direction."
ABC News and Britain's the Independent reported that Trump's
statement calling "for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims
entering the United States" had been scrubbed from his campaign
website.
Prince Alwaleed also cited reports that Trump had deleted
some of his posts on Twitter referencing Muslims.
Representatives for the Trump campaign could not be
immediately reached for comment.
Earlier on Thursday, Prince Alwaleed congratulated Trump on
his presidential victory via Twitter, almost a year after the
two had clashed on the social media site.
"President elect @realDonaldTrump whatever the past
differences, America has spoken, congratulations & best wishes
for your presidency," the prince tweeted.
In December 2015, Prince Alwaleed had called Trump a
"disgrace" and demanded he withdraw from the election after the
property developer's pledge to ban Muslims entry into the United
States raised hackles in the Middle East.
The next day, Trump responded by tweeting: "Dopey Prince
@Alwaleed_Talal wants to control our U.S. politicians with
daddy's money. Can't do it when I get elected."
On Thursday, Prince Alwaleed said he did not regret
criticizing Trump during the campaign but that he hoped a Trump
presidency would be different than what he promised during his
campaign.
The prince also said the Middle East needs some reassurance
from Trump that the Arab world remains an ally. World leaders
also want to know Trump is committed "to all of the
international treaties that he had," he said on CNBC.
Prince Alwaleed, the billionaire chairman of Kingdom Holding
Co who also owns shares of several U.S. companies,
said he has high expectations for U.S. economy.
There are no more excuses for Republicans, who will preside
over the White House as well as in Congress, "not to deliver
this growth that is expected from them," he told CNBC.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington; Writing By
Noah Browning; Editing by William Maclean and Bill Trott)