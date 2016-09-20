Trump Jr. tweet likening Syrian refugees to poisoned Skittles irks candy maker

| NEW YORK, Sept 20
NEW YORK, Sept 20 The maker of Skittles candies
on Tuesday objected to a social media post by Donald Trump Jr.
in which the Republican presidential hopeful's son compared
admitting Syrian refugees to the United States to eating
poisoned pieces of the brightly colored, fruit-flavored treats.
Candidate Donald Trump has opposed letting Syrian refugees
enter, while his Democratic rival in the Nov. 8 election,
Hillary Clinton, has supported accepting some of those fleeing
the war-torn country.
In a post on Twitter on Monday accompanied by an image of
the candy, Donald Trump Jr. wrote, "If I had a bowl of Skittles
and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a
handful? That's our Syrian refugee problem."
A spokeswoman for Skittles maker Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co
said the company did not feel Trump's analogy was
appropriate.
"Skittles are candy. Refugees are people," said spokeswoman
Michelle Green, adding that the company would refrain from
further comment, "as anything we say could be misinterpreted as
marketing."
U.S. admission of Syrian refugees has long been a
politically sensitive issue, although the country has admitted
far fewer than many close allies. Trump has said that violent
militants could enter the country posing as
refugees.
In 2015, Democratic President Barack Obama announced plans
to admit 10,000 Syrian refugees this year, sparking fierce
criticism, mostly from Republicans who said the plan could put
Americans at risk. His administration announced in August that
it would meet that goal.
The younger Trump's tweet drew return fire from the Clinton
campaign and many Twitter users.
"Thankful my grandfather was allowed into this country and
not compared to a poisonous skittle," Josh Schwerin, a national
spokesman for Clinton, posted on Monday.
Twitter user Neal Rogers on Tuesday, tweeted, "I'd rather
die eating a handful of Skittles than live a single day with
@realDonaldTrump as president."
But Trump adviser Jack Kingston, a former U.S. congressman
from Georgia, defended the tweet in an interview with MSNBC on
Tuesday.
"What he was doing was making an illustration. I don't think
he was comparing refugees to candy at all," he said, saying some
percentage of refugees are going to be "bad actors" without
giving specific details.
"What we need to do is say: We're going to be humanitarian
... but the reality is we need to make sure, as much as
possible, who's coming into America and what are their views on
America?"
Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks did not immediately respond to
an emailed request for comment.
The hashtag #SkittlesWelcome was trending on Twitter in the
United States, as social media users flooded the microblogging
site with jokes mocking the tweet.
(Reporting by Amy Tennery; additional reporting by Emily
Flitter and Susan Heavey; editing by Jonathan Oatis)