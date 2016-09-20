UPDATE 1-Trump Jr. tweet likening Syrian refugees to poisoned Skittles irks candy maker

(Adds Pence comment)
By Amy Tennery
NEW YORK, Sept 20 The maker of Skittles candies
on Tuesday objected to a social media post by Donald Trump Jr.
in which the Republican presidential hopeful's son compared
admitting Syrian refugees to the United States to eating
poisoned pieces of the brightly colored, fruit-flavored treats.
Candidate Donald Trump has opposed letting Syrian refugees
enter, while his Democratic rival in the Nov. 8 election,
Hillary Clinton, has supported accepting some of those fleeing
the war-torn country.
In a post on Twitter on Monday accompanied by an image of
the candy, Donald Trump Jr. wrote, "If I had a bowl of Skittles
and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a
handful? That's our Syrian refugee problem."
A spokeswoman for Skittles maker Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co said the
company did not feel Trump's analogy was appropriate.
"Skittles are candy. Refugees are people," said spokeswoman
Michelle Green, adding that the Mars Inc subsidiary
would refrain from further comment, "as anything we say could be
misinterpreted as marketing."
U.S. admission of Syrian refugees has long been a
politically sensitive issue, although the country has admitted
far fewer than many close allies. Trump has said violent
militants could enter the country posing as
refugees.
In 2015, Democratic President Barack Obama announced plans
to admit 10,000 Syrian refugees this year, sparking fierce
criticism, mostly from Republicans who said the plan could put
Americans at risk. His administration announced in August that
it would meet that goal.
The younger Trump's tweet drew return fire from the Clinton
campaign and many Twitter users.
"Thankful my grandfather was allowed into this country and
not compared to a poisonous skittle," Josh Schwerin, a Clinton
spokesman, posted on Monday.
Twitter user Neal Rogers on Tuesday, tweeted, "I'd rather
die eating a handful of Skittles than live a single day with
@realDonaldTrump as president."
Trump's running mate, Indiana Governor Mike Pence, hit back
at the Skittles criticism in an NBC News interview.
"It is remarkable to me to see the level of outrage about a
metaphor used by (Donald Trump Jr.) when Hillary Clinton's
calling for a 550 percent increase in the Syrian refugee
program," Pence said.
A year ago, Clinton said she supported the admission of
65,000 Syrian refugees. The former U.S. secretary of state has
not updated that figure in recent months but says all refugees
should be vetted.
The Clinton campaign did not immediately respond to an
emailed request for comment on Pence's remarks.
Trump adviser Jack Kingston, a former U.S. congressman from
Georgia, also defended the tweet in an interview with MSNBC.
"What he was doing was making an illustration. I don't think
he was comparing refugees to candy at all," he said.
The hashtag #SkittlesWelcome was trending on Twitter in the
United States, as social media users mocked the tweet.
(Reporting by Amy Tennery; additional reporting by Emily
Flitter and Susan Heavey; editing by Jonathan Oatis)