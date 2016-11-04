RPT-Mexico's Slim says Trump's plans would 'destroy' U.S. economy

(Repeating to additional subscribers)
By Natalie Schachar
MEXICO CITY Nov 4 Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim said on Friday that Donald Trump's plans would "destroy"
the United States economy and joked that the Republican
presidential candidate's proposed wall at the border would be
undermined by smuggling tunnels.
Slim made his first public comments since Trump accused him
of trying to help the candidate's Democratic opponent, Hillary
Clinton, in the U.S. election at an event in Mexico City.
Slim said that he thought it was unlikely Trump would win
the election on Tuesday, and dismissed the New York
businessman's economic proposals.
"If they slap on a 35 percent (tariff) it would destroy the
American economy," he said at an event in Mexico City, referring
to Trump's threat to put a 35 percent tax on many goods
manufactured in Mexico and shipped to the United States.
The comments appeared to pit Slim, who for several years was
the richest man in the world, against Trump, who has said his
business acumen and experience as a real-estate developer make
him the best candidate for the White House.
In an October speech, Trump accused Slim, the top
shareholder in The New York Times Co, of trying to help
Clinton through his stake.
The Sulzberger family controls the company's voting shares;
Slim's shares have limited voting rights.
Slim, asked about Trump's comments on the sidelines of the
Mexico City event, said, "I don't even know Trump, the U.S.
elections have to be decided by the population, the people of
the United States and, to be honest, the personal life of Trump
doesn't interest me."
Trump has said he would renegotiate or tear up a key trade
deal with Mexico and Canada and build a massive border wall, and
has attacked U.S. companies investing there, battering Mexico's
peso.
"It's not easy to build a wall, anyway they build tunnels
and most people arrive by plane," Slim joked, referring to drug
cartels digging tunnels beneath the border to smuggle their
products into the United States.
