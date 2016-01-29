UPDATE 1-Trump skips debate, wins on social media

(Adds Trump tweet and Yik Yak data)
NEW YORK Jan 29 Donald Trump was the big winner
across social media on Thursday night during the seventh
Republican presidential debate - despite the fact that he did
not attend.
In all, Trump commanded 36 percent of the Twitter
traffic during the debate, according to the social media
company. The real estate billionaire tweeted on Friday: "Great
Twitter poll-and I wasn't even there. Thank you!"
Trump was also the most searched-for candidate on Google
during the debate, according to data supplied by the
search engine, which co-sponsored the event with Fox News.
Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida,
retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson and former Florida Governor Jeb
Bush also gained traction on Google.
Trump boycotted the event after Fox News refused to yield to
his demand that network anchor Megyn Kelly be replaced as a
moderator. After Fox News issued a sarcastic news release about
the contretemps, Trump hosted his own event in Des Moines, a
fund-raiser for veterans. He was rewarded with positive social
media buzz.
Not long after he took the stage on Thursday night at his
event at Drake University, a group of protesters chanted loudly.
Trump responded: "I love the protesters in the big arena because
the cameras (don't move away from) my face."
That quip won him praise on social media, and his Twitter
sentiment measured largely positive during the event, according
to social media analytics firm Zoomph.
"An unbelievable night in Iowa with our great Veterans!"
Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) tweeted on Thursday. "We raised
$6,000,000.00 while the politicians talked!"
To be sure, he failed to garner as much attention on Twitter
as the last time he was on a debate stage. According to
Brandwatch, a social media monitoring company, Trump received
roughly 130,000 Twitter mentions during the debate. This marked
a roughly 40,000-tweet decline from the previous GOP debate -
which he attended.
While Trump led the field in terms of mentions, Yik Yak, a
location-based mobile app popular with millennials, said on
Friday that Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky had the highest
approval rating with app users at 73.6 percent.
At the debate, Cruz came out swinging against Trump in his
initial comments, mocking the tycoon's penchant for brash
criticism.
"I'm a maniac, and everyone on this stage is stupid, fat and
ugly," joked Cruz, in an effort to, as he put it, get "the
Donald Trump portion" of the program out of the way.
Cruz's joke became one of the standout moments in the first
half of the debate, gaining momentum on Twitter among news
outlets and average Twitter users.
The debate moved on to discussion of substantive issues.
Foreign affairs, national security, immigration, reproductive
rights and healthcare were the most tweeted-about topics during
the debate, according to Twitter.
