UPDATE 3-Bernie Sanders shows strong momentum on social media

(Recasts, adds latest data from Twitter and Yik Yak)
By Amy Tennery and Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK Feb 1 It may be too close to call
between Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and
Bernie Sanders in the Iowa caucuses on Monday, but the senator
from Vermont was the clear winner on social media.
Sanders maintained his strong social media presence during
the caucuses, commanding the majority of the Twitter mentions
over Clinton. Sanders was mentioned over 77,000 times on Twitter
during the caucus, while Clinton was mentioned 52,000 times,
according to social media sentiment analytics firm Brandwatch.
Clinton, the Democratic front-runner and former secretary of
state, was in a virtual tie with Sanders with more than 93
percent of Iowa precincts reporting.
Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, amassed the
largest number of new Facebook followers of any candidate in the
race during Monday, the social network said, topping Republican
presidential front-runner Donald Trump by 15,695 to 10,704.
Clinton had the third most new followers, with 6,210 liking her
page in the past day.
Among Republicans, Trump finished second in the caucuses to
Ted Cruz, the U.S. senator from Texas.
Sanders resonated with Millennial social media users as
well. Social media platform Yik Yak, which is particularly
popular among younger social media users, said Sanders was
mentioned in 60 percent of all yaks that discussed a Democratic
candidate during the caucuses.
While social media buzz does not necessarily translate into
votes, it is a good indication of the interest level surrounding
a candidate.
The Iowa contest was the first of the state-by-state battles
to pick nominees for the Nov. 8 election to succeed President
Barack Obama.
Google trends data also showed strong interest in Sanders.
In Iowa, Sanders was the top-searched-for Democratic
candidate on the search engine, with 52 percent of queries
relating to the Democratic candidates. Clinton commanded 42
percent of queries. Even so, Trump was the top most-searched for
presidential candidate overall, according to the most recent
Google search data available.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Additional reporting by Amy
Tennery; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Peter Cooney)