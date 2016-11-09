UPDATE 1-Soda taxes spread after votes in four U.S. cities

(Adds unofficial results from 3 other cities, background,
Nov 9 Three California cities voted for a tax on
sugar-sweetened beverages and another in Colorado was likely to
follow suit, unofficial election results showed on Wednesday, as
local governments' push to cut soda consumption to stem obesity
gathered speed.
The votes on so-called soda taxes in San Francisco, Albany
and Oakland in California and in Boulder, Colorado, came a month
after the World Health Organization recommended governments
impose such taxes to battle obesity, diabetes and other
diet-related diseases.
Tax proponents have recorded a series of victories in the
United States this year, after numerous failed attempts.
Opponents argue that the taxes hit lower-income populations
hardest, and that it is unfair to single out soda in the battle
to fight obesity and diabetes. They also question the
effectiveness of such taxes.
Larry Tramutola, a California political strategist who
organized the pro-tax campaigns in San Francisco and Oakland,
said the victory was "huge," adding: "This is the start of a
national movement."
Philadelphia earlier this year passed a levy on soft drinks,
pitched as a way to fill a budget shortfall via a tactic that
other politicians and advocates have also adopted.
"I'm sure that other cities and states will look at this and
put tax measures before their legislatures," said Michael
Jacobson, co-founder and president of the Center for Science in
the Public Interest in Washington. "Legislators will say, 'We
get a twofer: balance the budget and improve public health.'"
The next soda tax vote is set for Cook County, Illinois, on
Thursday.
Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo Inc. and other companies in the
roughly $100 billion U.S. soft drink industry are fighting the
taxes at a time when soda consumption is falling.
They point instead to their efforts to reformulate products
and broaden the range of drinks they offer to address consumers'
health concerns. More than one-third of U.S. adults are obese.
"Our energy remains squarely focused on reducing the sugar
consumed from beverages," a spokeswoman for the American
Beverage Association said in an emailed statement.
Shares in Pepsi and Coca Cola were both down
nearly 2 percent, while Dr. Pepper Snapple Group was off
3.4 percent on Wednesday as the Dow Jones industrial average
gained 0.9 percent.
Spending from both camps has soared this year as billionaire
advocates for the tax, including former New York Mayor Michael
Bloomberg, joined the fray.
For soda companies, the effects of the taxes on volumes and
profits may be muted. In Mexico, which introduced a tax in 2014,
per capita consumption dropped after the tax was introduced. But
the impact on companies like Pepsi was offset by population
growth and strong demand of non-fizzy beverages.
"This is more of a headline risk than a fundamental risk. It
doesn't have an enormous impact on the companies themselves, as
long as the (size of) taxes are within the realm of reason,"
said Ali Dibadj, analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein in New York.
Long-term, the effects could be greater if the taxes are
increased and if more jurisdictions introduce them.
In San Francisco, Oakland and Albany, the taxes will be a
penny per ounce, the same as in neighboring Berkeley, where
voters passed a levy in 2014. In Boulder, the vote was for a
2-cent-per-ounce tax.
The San Francisco measure passed 62 percent to 38 percent
and the Albany measure passed 71 percent to 29 percent. The
Oakland measure had 61 percent in favor and 39 percent opposed,
and in Boulder the soda tax was passing 54 percent to 46
percent, with over three-quarters of the ballots counted.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York and Lisa Baertelein in
Los Angeles; Editing by Simon Webb and Dan Grebler)