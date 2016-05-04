U.S. tech firms urge presidential candidates to embrace trade, high-tech visas

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 4 Thirteen U.S. industry groups
representing technology companies Amazon.com Inc, Uber
Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and
others are pushing for the next U.S. president to support the
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal and to make it easier
to hire high-tech workers from abroad, according to a joint
letter seen by Reuters.
Ahead of the Republican and Democratic conventions in July,
the tech industry plans to issue on Wednesday an open letter
charting a dozen policy recommendations for the candidates
running in the Nov. 8 presidential election. The groups are not
aligning themselves with either of the two major political
parties.
Backing for the TPP runs counter to positions taken by
presumptive Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic
front-runner Hillary Clinton. Trump has made criticism of
international trade agreements and a call for tougher
immigration policies central themes of his campaign.
In a Republican debate in March the billionaire real estate
developer shied away from arguing against more H-1B visas for
skilled foreign workers, saying he was "softening the position
because we need to have talented people in this country."
Clinton has not said if she would try to renegotiate TPP,
which was signed in February but has not yet got congressional
approval. She has said she supports expanding the number of
visas for high-skilled workers.
Silicon Valley has struggled to notch policy wins in recent
years on its legislative priorities, including immigration and
patent reform, though the tech industry has succeeded in
strengthening net neutrality protections and curtailing some
government surveillance programs.
The coalition letter, signed by groups including the
Internet Association, Telecommunications Industry Association
and Information Technology Industry Council, is the first time a
wide range of technology trade organizations have staked out a
common platform during a presidential campaign, according to a
person familiar with its writing.
The platform also calls for "narrowly targeted government
access to user data" and recognition of encryption as a
"critical security tool."
Trump has urged the restoration of the National Security
Agency's (NSA) bulk collection of U.S. phone records, saying
that U.S. authorities should err on the side of protecting
national security over privacy concerns.
Trump also urged a boycott of Apple during the company's
high-profile clash earlier this year with the U.S. Federal
Bureau of Investigation over unlocking an encrypted iPhone
linked to a San Bernardino, California gunman.
Clinton has supported some reforms to the NSA and has said a
balance needs to be found between privacy and security in the
encryption debate.
The letter also calls for preventing censorship online by
limiting unreasonable third-party liability for speech, support
for the sharing economy, and an updated and simplified tax code,
among other issues.
Signatories also include Allied for Startups, Computer
Technology Industry Association, Computer & Communications
Industry Association, Consumer Technology Association,
Semiconductor Industry Association, Silicon Valley Leadership
Group, Software & Information Industry Association, Technology
CEO Council and TechNet.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Caren Bohan and Bill
Rigby)