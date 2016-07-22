UPDATE 2-Trump acceptance speech ratings fall short of record

(Adds updated ratings figures)
LOS ANGELES, July 22 Donald Trump's 75-minute
acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention
attracted a bigger U.S. television audience than the same event
four years ago but failed to match the all-time record,
according to Nielsen data released on Friday.
An estimated 32.2 million people tuned in on 10 broadcast
and cable networks on Thursday night to see Trump accept his
party's nomination for president, Nielsen said.
That compared with 30.3 million who watched Mitt Romney four
years ago and 38.9 million viewers for John McCain in 2008, the
all-time ratings record for a party's national convention.
U.S. TV networks boosted coverage of the Republican
convention in Cleveland this year after Trump drew huge
audiences during the 2016 presidential debates. Media analysts
had predicted Trump had a shot at setting viewership records for
a political convention. The wealthy businessman and former
reality television star had promised to throw out traditions and
provide a "showbiz" feel to the four-day event.
Fox News Channel, owned by Twenty-First Century Fox
, led all networks with 9.4 million viewers from 10 p.m.
to 11:45 p.m. Eastern time, when Trump spoke following an
introduction by his daughter, Ivanka.
Comcast Corp's NBC topped broadcast networks with
4.6 million viewers.
The Nielsen figures do not include viewing on digital
platforms that also carried Trump's speech live.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)