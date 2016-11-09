UPDATE 1-California approves tax increase on cigarettes

(Adds comments from companies)
By Jilian Mincer
Nov 9 California voters on Tuesday approved
significant tax increases on cigarettes and vaping devices, but
similar measures fell short in Colorado, North Dakota and
Missouri.
California's Proposition 56 will increase taxes on a pack of
cigarettes from 87 cents to $2.87, bringing it more in line with
other states. The measure also sets a tax on electronic
cigarettes.
"This is a huge victory for tobacco prevention efforts,"
said John Schachter, director of state communications for the
Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. He said that California, which
recently raised the smoking age to 21, could inspire other
states to pass similar laws.
While U.S. smoking rates have declined significantly in
recent decades as more people recognize smoking's links to lung
cancer and other diseases, health advocates have sought to
prevent a new generation from taking up tobacco.
Healthcare groups say high cigarette taxes discourage
smoking, while the proceeds help states pay for smoking
cessation and prevention programs.
"Every 10 percent increase in the price of cigarettes brings
about a 7 percent decrease in use by youth and a 4 percent
decrease overall," said Schachter.
Opponents - including tobacco companies R.J. Reynolds
Tobacco and Altria - spent at least $90 million
to defeat the measures, including more than $70 million in
California against Proposition 56.
Supporters of the tax increase, including billionaire
investor Tom Steyer, political action committees representing
the California Hospital Association and the Service Employees
International Union, raised more than $30 million to promote it.
Healthcare groups said a key factor in California's success
was that supporters raised enough funds to counter the tobacco
companies' campaign against the proposition.
The initiative is expected to raise $1 billion to $1.4
billion in new tax revenues for California. Most of that would
go to Medi-Cal, the state's healthcare program for low-income
residents.
Opponents said the ballot would increase black market sales
of cigarettes and was misleading because "just 13 percent (of
the new tax revenue) goes to tobacco prevention and control
programs," said Beth Miller, spokeswoman for the NO on Prop. 56
- Stop the Special Interest Tax Grab - Committee.
Wells Fargo Securities analyst Bonnie Herzog said that
tobacco companies could use their pricing power to mitigate a
victory even in California, which is the single largest
cigarette consumer by state.
"A bigger potential 'risk' is that other states follow suit
and try to push through similar pro-tax measures via
legislation," she said.
The tobacco industry acknowledged that other states likely
will seek similar tax increases, but ballot issues are
expensive. "You can't ignore that this is an avenue that states
could take," said Reynolds spokesman David Howard.
The average U.S. state tax rate is $1.65 per pack, according
to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. Thirty-four states have
tax rates higher than $1 per pack and 16 states have rates of $2
or more. Chicago has the highest combined state and local tax
rate at $6.16 a pack, followed by New York City at $5.85 a pack.
The vaping industry also opposed California's Prop 56
because it taxes electronic cigarettes for the first time. They
argue that the devices, which produce vapor from liquid nicotine
instead of tobacco smoke, should not be taxed at the same rate
as cigarettes because they provide a safer alternative to
smoking.
Use of e-cigarettes has grown quickly in the last decade,
with U.S. sales expected to reach $4.1 billion in 2016,
according to Wells Fargo Securities.
"I think it's the first step in vaping being regulated
away," Morningstar equity analyst Philip Gorham said of the
California ballot. "If and when vaping gets taxed like tobacco,
and when the flavors are restricted and nicotine levels
controlled, I think we are going to see the appeal of vaping
evaporate."
North Dakota has the third-lowest cigarette tax rate in the
country at 44 cents a pack. Voters turned down an increase that
would have been the state's first in 25 years.
Voters in Colorado, currently ranked 38th in cigarette
taxation, voted down a measure to add $1.75 in tax per pack,
raising the levy to $2.59. The state's Amendment 72 also would
have increased taxes on other tobacco products such as cigars
and chewing tobacco.
Missouri on Tuesday rejected a ballot measure that would
have increased taxes by 15 cents annually for four years. It
remains the nation's lowest tax at 17 cents a pack, while New
York is the highest at $4.35. Healthcare groups opposed the
Missouri hike because they considered it too low to discourage
consumers from purchasing cigarettes.
Tobacco company shares were lower in midday trading on Wall
Street.
(Reporting by Jilian Mincer in New York and Deena Beasley in
Los Angeles; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)