公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 23日 星期三

TransCanada says remains focused on securing Keystone XL permit

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 22 TransCanada Corp said on Tuesday it remains focused on securing a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, responding to comments from Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton that she opposed the project.

"Pipelines are the safest and least greenhouse gas-intensive way to transport needed Canadian and American crude oil to Americans - safer than rail," TransCanada spokesman Davis Sheremata said in a statement. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)

