RPT-Trump adviser's Russia credentials come under scrutiny

(Repeats Wednesday report)
* Trump named relatively unknown Page as adviser in March
* Page claims impressive Russia stint
* Former colleagues tell different story
By Alexander Winning and Olga Popova
MOSCOW, Aug 24 When Donald Trump named a
little-known U.S. energy consultant as part of his foreign
policy team, the adviser's ex-boss was puzzled; how could the
relatively junior banker he knew in Moscow a decade ago be
qualified to brief a presidential candidate?
Carter Page, who worked in Russia at U.S. investment bank
Merrill Lynch, paints an impressive picture of his three-year
stint from 2004, saying on his company's website that he advised
on "key" transactions involving some of the country's biggest
energy groups.
But Sergey Aleksashenko, who became head of the bank's
Moscow operation towards the end of Page's assignment, expressed
doubts about whether he has the experience to act as an adviser
on Washington's fraught ties with the Kremlin.
"For me it was a strange choice," said Aleksashenko, who
served as a deputy finance minister and deputy central bank
governor in the 1990s before running Merrill Russia in
2006-2008. "Carter was never a person who would discuss foreign
policy or U.S.-Russian relations."
The achievements of Page - whom Trump named as an adviser in
March - are summarised on the website of New York-based Global
Energy Capital LLC, a firm that he founded after leaving
Merrill. He did not respond to Reuters questions about his time
in Russia and Merrill Lynch declined comment.
When contacted by Reuters, Trump's spokeswoman Hope Hicks
played down Page's role in the campaign. "Mr. Page is an
informal adviser named as part of a much larger group several
months ago. He does not speak for or represent the campaign in
any official capacity," she said.
Trump, who is now the Republican nominee, named Page as
being among five foreign policy advisers in an interview with
The Washington Post on March 21. Hicks did not
answer Reuters questions seeking to clarify what Page had done
since then for the campaign and why Trump had picked him.
Aleksashenko, a Kremlin critic, was Page's boss in 2006-07
and is now a nonresident senior fellow at the left-leaning
Brookings Institution in Washington.
Three other former Merrill employees in Moscow also told
Reuters that Page could not have played a leading role in the
bank's deals due to his rank, and at the time showed no real
interest or expertise in foreign policy.
Shortly after Trump named his foreign affairs team,
campaign member Sam Clovis said the aim was to recruit people
with "real-world" and military experience rather than the
retreads that other candidates relied on.
"These are people who work for a living," the New York Times
quoted Clovis as saying. "If you're looking for show ponies,
you're coming to the wrong stable."
Clovis was not immediately available for further comment.
FLATTERING COVERAGE
Russia has been a central issue in the U.S. election
campaign, with Trump calling President Vladimir Putin a "strong
leader". Flattering coverage of Trump in Russian state media has
left little doubt that he would be the Kremlin's preferred
candidate over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
Like Trump, Page holds views that contradict the Obama
administration's stance on Russia and in recent years he has
expressed them, reflecting the Kremlin's views on occasions.
In a February 2015 article in the journal Global Policy, he
said U.S. policy towards Russia had been "misguided and
provocative" and blamed the State Department for precipitating
the Ukraine conflict.
In a speech given in Moscow last month, Page also criticised
Western countries for what he said was their "hypocritical focus
on democratisation" in the post-Soviet world. At
the event, he did not respond to questions about his time in
Russia.
Andrey Kortunov, director general of the Russian
International Affairs Council, said Trump wanted to show the
incompetence and weakness of the foreign policy pursued by the
Democrats. Page was useful as his views fit with that aim, added
Kortunov, who does not know the Trump adviser personally.
"There are people in the U.S. who are bored with Ukraine,
who think it is not an American problem that Washington should
be involved in," said Kortunov, whose think tank is close to the
Russian Foreign Ministry but who has also expressed independent
views.
Despite Hicks's comments, Trump's former campaign manager
Corey Lewandowski told Reuters that when he left the campaign in
late June, Page had "definitely" been an adviser to Trump.
Another member of the five-strong foreign policy team, Walid
Phares, told Reuters on Aug. 19 that Page continued to advise
Trump.
A MID-TIER BANKER
The Global Energy Capital LLC website says Page was
responsible for opening Merrill's Moscow office and that he was
"an advisor on key transactions" for Russian firms including
Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, and RAO UES, a
power company that no longer exists.
Reuters spoke to four former Merrill employees in Moscow,
three of whom overlapped with Page, as well as three
Moscow-based bankers who competed with the U.S. bank for
business.
With the exception of Aleksashenko, none agreed to speak on
the record about their recollections which differ from Page's.
"Page was a vice president at Merrill, a mid-tier banker who
was not originating deals," said Aleksashenko. "Gazprom was a
VIP client and in no transaction with such a client could a vice
president play a decisive role."
In an interview with Bloomberg in March, Page said he
advised Gazprom on the purchase of a stake in the Sakhalin
energy project in Russia's Far East from Shell.
Aleksashenko said Merrill's contribution to that deal was
merely to provide a straightforward document saying the
transaction was at fair value to Gazprom shareholders, alongside
other banks.
Gazprom declined comment.
Another ex-Merrill banker said: "Page was a general dogsbody
who would have sat in on most meetings and prepared documents."
A third ex-Merrill banker, whose comments were corroborated
by Aleksashenko, said Merrill's business with Gazprom when Page
worked there involved investor relations work.
Page also said he worked on deals in central Asia. Two
sources who were involved in the initial public offering of
shares in Kazakh firm KazMunaiGas EP in 2006 said
although Merrill was one of the IPO's managers, they did not
remember Page participating in the deal.
CLOSER TO THE COMPANY
Bankers at rivals when Page worked in Moscow said Merrill
was not the main bank Gazprom turned to when it needed to raise
capital, although the U.S. bank handled its investor relations.
Merrill did act as a manager on two Gazprom Eurobonds when
Page worked in Moscow but Tom Adshead at Moscow-based
consultancy Macro-Advisory, which helps foreign investors in
Russia, said it was not a major player with the energy group.
"There are other bankers who were viewed in the market as
being closer to the company," said Adshead, who worked in Moscow
as an analyst and was a fund manager at the time that Page was
at Merrill.
Merrill Lynch declined to respond to Reuters questions on
Page's work with the bank in Moscow.
(Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball in WASHINGTON, Oksana
Kobzeva and Olesya Astakhova in MOSCOW, Olzhas Auyezov and
Mariya Gordeyeva in ALMATY; Editing by Andrew Osborn and David
Stamp)