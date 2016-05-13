Trump says Amazon.com has 'a huge antitrust problem'

WASHINGTON May 12 U.S. Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday that Amazon.com, the
world's biggest online retailer, has "a huge antitrust problem."
In an interview on Fox News, Trump also said Amazon Chief
Executive Jeff Bezos, who owns the Washington Post, is using the
newspaper to influence politicians in Washington to help Amazon
on taxes.
"This (Washington Post) is owned as a toy by Jeff Bezos, who
controls Amazon. Amazon is getting away with murder tax-wise.
He's using the Washington Post for power so that the politicians
in Washington don't tax Amazon like they should be taxed," Trump
said.
"He's using the Washington Post ... for political purposes
to save Amazon in terms of taxes and in terms of antitrust,"
Trump said.
"He thinks I'll go after him for antitrust. Because he's got
a huge antitrust problem because he's controlling so much,
Amazon is controlling so much of what they are doing," Trump
said.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editng by Simon Cameron-Moore)